OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro may not launch in India first

As smartphone companies gear up for next year's launch cycles, OnePlus is likely to be at the forefront this time with the launch of its OnePlus 10 Pro. It has been hinted repeatedly that the company will prepone the launch of its new flagships to late January or early February. New speculation, however, suggests that this might not be the case for the global markets of OnePlus.

While the OnePlus 10 Pro is very likely to see the light of the day early next year, a recent tweet by tipster Max Jambor suggests that the launch may be limited to China at the time. A global launch may then be held for the new OnePlus phone by the second quarter of 2022, which is late in March or early April.

Interestingly, the tweet only mentions the OnePlus 10 Pro for the launch timeline. There is no mention of the vanilla model of the series, which is OnePlus 10. We expect that the new OnePlus flagship series will comprise both the phones, the regular as well as the Pro variant.

This is the first of its kind speculation that suggests a global launch date for the OnePlus 10 series as per its usual launch cycle for its flagship phones. OnePlus has launched its premium phones right around March every year. Though things were expected to change this time, as OnePlus had skipped the "T" series phones that usually made their debut around the last quarter of every year.

As per the hints prior to Jambor's tweet, OnePlus was likely to cut the gap between the launch of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 10 series by launching the latter early next year. It was also expected that the company will take on Samsung's Galaxy S22 series with an early launch of the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro.

However, Jambor's tweet may not be completely unfounded. After all, smartphone makers are struggling to keep up with production targets due to the ongoing shortage of components. In such conditions, it makes sense for OnePlus to first debut its next phones in its home country and target a limited sales opportunity. This would also give the company enough time to produce units meant for global supply.

It should be noted that there has been no official word from the company as of now and all the launch timelines are currently speculative. A confirmed launch date will only be disclosed by OnePlus in the time to come.

OnePlus 10 Pro: What we know so far

As for what to expect from the phone, OnePlus 10 Pro may sport a 6.7-inch circa display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It may come with 8GB to 12GB of RAM and 128GB to 256GB storage. OnePlus 10 Pro could be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging.

The smartphone is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset, which will be launched next month. It may run a unified OS developed by the fusion of Color OS and Oxygen OS. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with a triple-lens camera setup, along with an LED flash, all of which has been housed in a square-shaped module towards one edge of the smartphone.