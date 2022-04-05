OnePlus 10 Pro 5G open sale in India today: Price, specifications and everything else you need to know

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G open sale in India will start today. Along with the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, the Bullets Wireless Z2 and Buds Pro Silver Edition will also go on sale today. OnePlus had launched the successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro and its latest flagship device, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, on March 31. The OnePlus 10 Pro features an enviable design, it comes with powerful specifications including Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, triple rear camera, and fast charging technology.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon. The Bullets Wireless Z2 and Buds Pro Silver Edition will also be available for purchase at the same time. Along with Amazon, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be available on its official website. The latest flagship device by the company is offered in two colors, including Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Price and availability

OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched in the premium category. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 66,999 for the 8GB and 128GB variants, whereas for the 12GB and 256GB variants. If you make a payment using an SBI credit card for upfront and EMI payments, you can get an instant discount of Rs 4,500 on the OnePlus 10 Pro, which will bring the price down to Rs 62,499 for the base variant.

You can also get a discount of Rs 2000, if you are a Red Cable member. In order to become a red cable member, you will have to pay a subscription fee of Rs 1,999 for the Red Cable Life Plan from the OnePlus website, stores, and Amazon.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch OLED display, which uses the LTPO technology that supports P3 colors and has a resolution of 3216 × 1440 pixels. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs Android 12 customized with OxygenOS.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 10 Pro features an exclusive 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor. The ultra-wide camera uses a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor and the telephoto camera uses an 8-megapixel sensor. There is a 32-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor on the front for selfies. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G houses a 5000mAh battery.