OnePlus 10 Pro 5G’s price officially slashed by Rs 5000, here’s how much the device costs

If you are planning to buy a OnePlus 10 Pro 5g, now is the time to buy the phone. That is because the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro has been officially slashed by Rs 5000. The smartphone was launched in two variants–8GB and 12GB variants. Both variants have received price cuts. To recall, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a 48-megapixel accompanied by a 50-megapixel camera and 8-megapixel camera.

Here is how the deal works

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was originally priced at Rs 66,900 for the 8GB variant and Rs 71,900 for the 12GB variant. However, after the price revision, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, the price of the 8GB variant is down to Rs 61,999 and the 12GB variant now costs Rs 66,999. The smartphone is offered in Volcanic Black and Emerald Black forest color options.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display, which uses the LTPO technology that supports P3 colors and has a resolution of 3216 Ã— 1440 pixels. The display also supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs Android 12 customized with OxygenOS.



In terms of optics, the OnePlus 10 Pro features an exclusive 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor. The ultra-wide camera uses a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor and the telephoto camera uses an 8-megapixel sensor. There is a 32-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor on the front for selfies. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G houses a 5000mAh battery.



We at India Today Tech got a chance to spend some time with the device and this is what we felt about the device: The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G does not have weaknesses. However, it could have had a better telephoto camera, a more refreshing design, that (official) IP68 rating, and probably fewer "unique" features so that everything is not buried deep in the settings menu. But then there is no end to wishing.

