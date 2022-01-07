OnePlus 10 Pro cameras will impress the photographer in you. Here is the proof

OnePlus 10 Pro, the company's flagship for 2022, is coming soon, and, while we do not know exactly the official launch date, the company has already started promotions. Earlier this week, OnePlus revealed nearly all the key specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Now, we are getting a first look at the Hasselblad cameras on the OnePlus 10 Pro, and boy do they seem amazing. OnePlus has showed off photos taken with the camera system, and they are proof the 10 Pro is worth the wait.

The camera samples shed light on the capabilities of each sensor in the rear system of OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus already detailed the camera specifications in its specification-dump earlier this week. So, we know there will be a 48-megapixel camera, a 50-megapixel camera, and an 8-megapixel camera. But sadly, there was no way to tell which sensor did what. Until now. The photos kind of confirm that the secondary cameras use ultra-wide and telephoto sensors.

Here are some camera samples teased by OnePlus.

Much like last year, the biggest addition is the Hasselblad technology, which allows OnePlus to configure colours in photos more accurately. And to spice things up for the upcoming flagship, OnePlus is teasing a "second generation" of the Hasselblad Pro Mode on cameras. It will allow each of the three cameras to click photos with 10-bit colour, which means a 25 per cent increase in the DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It will also capture shots in 12-bit RAW, which is good for creators. Another feature for creators is the Movie Mode that will let users make ISO and shutter speed adjustments and record videos in the LOG format, which is more flexible in terms of retaining better dynamic range and allowing for better editing in software.

To put it simply, the OnePlus 10 Pro will bring several photography enhancements and you are going to love them. There will be something for every kind of user, so if you are not intrigued by the new RAW format in photos, the regular filters and photo quality will be enough to impress you.

OnePlus is also giving the 10 Pro a much wider ultra-wide camera. It has a field-of-view of 150-degrees, which we recently saw on the Realme GT 2 Pro. A bigger field-of-view means the camera will cover more area, but perhaps the best implementation of this goodness will be the fisheye mode. There will also be a mode that will let users click photos at 110-degrees to minimise the barrel distortion in them. So, you would not need to edit photos to make them look normal and not bloated.

The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will be an interesting addition to the flagship club of phones. It is coming on January 11, but in China. The Indian launch details are not clear yet, but do not worry, we will be sure to inform you as soon as we hear something from OnePlus along these lines.