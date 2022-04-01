OnePlus 10 Pro costs Rs 66,999 but you can buy it for less with these discount, cashback offers

OnePlus 10 Pro was finally launched in India. The brand-new Android powerhouse features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, and top-class cameras. At a premium price of Rs 66,999, the OnePlus 10 Pro is not cheap by any means, even though it is cheaper than other flagship phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Apple iPhone 13. You, however, might not have to pay the full price of the OnePlus 10 Pro, thanks to a horde of launch offers on the phone.

At the event held on Thursday, OnePlus announced a slew of discount and cashback offers on the brand-new OnePlus 10 Pro. Over and above these discounts, the OnePlus 10 Pro purchase has offers on streaming services. All these offers sweeten the deal, making the OnePlus 10 Pro even more appealing if you are looking for a flagship phone. Let us take a look at the offers that you can grab while purchasing the OnePlus 10 Pro as and when it goes on sale.

Discount

You can get an upfront discount on the OnePlus 10 Pro while purchasing it. The only catch is that you have to have an SBI credit card. According to the OnePlus website, if you use an SBI credit card when buying the OnePlus 10 Pro from the company's online store, you become eligible for an instant discount of Rs 4,500. That brings down the cost of the OnePlus 10 Pro to Rs 62,499. That is the best price you can get for the OnePlus 10 Pro if you can arrange an SBI credit card. SBI cardholders also have the option to make payments in instalments without interest (no-cost EMI) for up to nine months.

Cashback

If you do not have an SBI credit card, OnePlus has another option to save your money. OnePlus 10 Pro will be available with a 10 per cent cashback on select American Express cards. You can check the terms and conditions of this offer on the OnePlus website and find out which Amex cards are eligible. The total cashback you can get is Rs 5,000, so the effective cost of the OnePlus 10 Pro becomes Rs 61,999.

Exchange

OnePlus 10 Pro can be yours for far less money if you have an old and a used phone to trade in. While the OnePlus website says that you can save up to roughly Rs 70,000 with an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000, the exchange value will depend on the model and condition of your handset. The exchange value of your phone will, however, not be more than the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Other benefits

OnePlus 10 Pro purchase can give you other benefits, such as a free Spotify Premium plan for six months. If you own OnePlus RedCoins, you can get Rs 2,000 off on the OnePlus 10 Pro additionally. There is also an accidental damage protection plan that you can bundle with the purchase by paying just 20 per cent of the amount.