OnePlus 10 Pro first leaked renders hint at a major redesign

OnePlus 10 Pro's first leaked renders are here. And, if these leaked renders are to be believed, then the OnePlus 10 Pro could be adopting an all-new rear camera placement design that will be different from the current setup we see on the OnePlus 9 series phones. The first leaked renders of the OnePLus 10 Pro indicate that the company may go for an around-the-edge camera bump design that looks different from the current generation and feels refreshing.

2022 for OnePlus is going to be a massive year as the smartphone manufacturer will be adopting a unified OS that will sport the best features from ColorOS and OxygenOS. The new flagship from OnePlus will also be the first major device launched post the merger of OnePlus and Oppo.

Coming back to the leaked renders that have come courtesy of OnLeaks and Zouton, the OnePlus 10 Pro features triple cameras at the back stacked in a 2x2 grid alongside an LED flash. The subtle OnePlus brand logo can be seen embossed at the back. While the right panel can be seen featuring the signature alert slider and the power button. The second big thing that's hinted at by the leaked renders is the textured back panel, which means we will get a better grip on the device.

Remember, this is the same brand that gave us the sandstone back panel on the OnePlus One. While it's too early to reach a conclusion for the OnePlus 10 Pro rear design, the renders hint at a sandstone-like finish. We will keep our fingers crossed.

In any case, the textures back panel on the OnePlus 10 Pro looks better than the mirror-like finish we see on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The new camera placement design may also be seen on other OnePlus 10 series smartphones, likely to debut alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, in a limited media briefing a few months back, confirmed that the company would focus on its flagship smartphones which will come with improved cameras globally and will follow the numbered nomenclature. The OnePlus 10 series for the brand will also be the flag-bearer of the new unified OS. In addition, the company has confirmed that the unified OS will be rolled out to other phones later in 2022.

