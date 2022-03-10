OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date tipped: Here's what to expect

It is no secret that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in India in the coming weeks. The company's CEO Pete Lau recently announced that the brand is planning to bring the Oneplus 10 Pro to more markets like Europe and India. While he didn't confirm the launch date, tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that the launch could take place either on March 22 or March 24.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a flagship device by the brand, which is already available in China. It was one of the first smartphones to launch with Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is also one of the few smartphones to have support for 80W fast charging.

The cited source says that the teasers for the launch of this phone will arrive in the next few days. The India price of the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be priced between Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000. The device is selling in China for CNY 4,699, which is around Rs 54,500 in India when converted. OnePlus might offer it in a similar price range to offer users a flagship phone at a lower range than the ones offered by Samsung and Apple.

To recall, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a massive 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with support for QHD+ resolution and 1300nits of maximum brightness. The display can adjust the refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz based on the content that is showing up on it, which will likely save some battery. The front is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

As mentioned above, there is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood. It is backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. OnePlus has included a 5,000mAh battery that it doesn't offer with its cheaper phones. It has support for 50W wireless charging and 80W fast charging. The stereo speakers are supported by Dolby Atmos.

For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 camera with OIS and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle Samsung ISOCELL jN1 sensor. It is assisted by an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS support. The setup has support for 3.3X optical zoom and is also capable of recording up to 8K videos. The cameras are backed by Hasselblad to offer better colour calibration. On the front, the company has added a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor with f/2.4 aperture.