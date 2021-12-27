OnePlus 10 Pro launch details to be shared on January 4, expect India price around Rs 65,000

OnePlus 10 Pro is up for pre-registration and the launch date for the new OnePlus flagship will be announced on January 4. Also, we are likely to see the debut of the vanilla OnePlus 10 and from what is known so far, both the phones will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The pre-registration for the new OnePlus phones has begun on the company's official website in China as well as the e-commerce website JD.com. The development was shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav in a recent tweet.

A January launch date for the OnePlus 10 series has long been hinted at. Unlike its usual launch timeline of March, OnePlus will introduce the phones early next year on account of missing out on the T-moniker devices this year. An early launch will also help OnePlus compete with flagship smartphones from other OEMs like Xiaomi 12 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, both launching within the next one month.

Naturally, a host of speculations, and some information from the company, have hinted at what to expect from the new OnePlus 10 Pro even before its launch. Here is a look at these.

OnePlus 10 Pro expected price

There are speculations of the OnePlus 10 Pro having a price tag of $1,069 (about Rs 80,000) upon its global launch. Though these are just rumours till now and if the price of the OnePlus 9 series is anything to go by, the OnePlus 10 Pro will likely be launched in Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 price bracket in India.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

In a Weibo post, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will use LTPO 2.0 technology for its screen. This basically means a thinner display on the OnePlus flagship. Rumours suggest that this display will be 6.7-diagonal and will feature a QHD+ (3216x1,440 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As mentioned, the OnePlus phone is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and may pair this with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Other speculations suggest a 5,000mAh battery which may also support 80W fast charging. Optics on the OnePlus 10 Pro may include a squarish camera module placed towards one edge of the rear panel and housing a triple-lens setup, along with an LED flash. This camera system will be powered by Hasselblad and may include a 48-megapixel primary lens.

We will know more as OnePlus debuts its new flagship smartphone in its home country in the coming weeks. It should be noted that OnePlus may not launch the OnePlus 10 series in its international markets right away. There is a chance that the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10 may only take place in March. So, OnePlus fans in India might still have a long wait before having a chance at the new company's new phones.