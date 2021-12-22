OnePlus 10 Pro launch next month: Specs, features, release date, and everything we know so far

After months of leaks and speculations, the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro has been confirmed. The information was made official on Tuesday by the OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau. In the post, he said, "OnePlus 10 Pro, see you in January", thus validating the rumoured January launch. While the date is not out yet, we should hear about it from OnePlus soon.

We also know that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The rest of the hardware is expected to remain high-end too. Reports suggest that the device may sport a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Besides that, the OnePlus 10 Pro could sport 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, up to 12GB RAM and 80W charging.

Changes are expected on the design front as well. As per the suggested design, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a square camera module on the rear that bends along with the edge. While at the front, it will have a curved punch-hole display with minimal bezels. We know a lot more about the OnePlus 10 Pro, so keep reading to find out all the details.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specs and features

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro. The company CEO confirmed that the smartphone would launch in January next year in a recent Weibo post. While Pete didn't mention the date, there are reports that OnePlus will showcase its flagship device during CES 2022. This is quite early, considering the OnePlus 9 series went official on March 23 this year.

A lot of information about the OnePlus 10 Pro is already out. So let's begin by talking about the design of the phone. According to available renders, the OnePlus 10 Pro will get a design overhaul with significant changes on the rear panel. Unlike the OnePlus 9 Pro, which had a rectangular module, this new model is supposed to feature a huge square camera module that bends towards the edge. Although the implementation is not new, it has never been seen on a OnePlus device before.

The Hasselblad branded camera island holds a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The rest of the panel is plain with a OnePlus logo. While at the front, the device appears with a curved display, minimal bezels and a punch-hole selfie camera.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus flagships pack top of the line-up hardware, and the same is expected for the OnePlus 10 Pro as well. As mentioned before, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. This chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process is said to offer up to 20 per cent faster CPU performance and 30 per cent increased efficiency than the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Other than that, the smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be offered with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 10 Pro could be equipped with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom. While at the front, it may get a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to run Android 12 based ColorOS 12. There may also be support for up to 80W wired charging and up to 50W wireless.

OnePlus 10 Pro launch

The launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed for January next year. Although the CEO didn't mention the date in his post, there are reports that OnePlus will showcase its flagship device during CES 2022 event. The smartphone may likely launch first in China and then make its way to India.

OnePlus 10 Pro India price

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the hottest flagships for the year 2022. While there's no information on the pricing yet, we expect to see a rise, going by the previous trends. For reference, the OnePlus 8 Pro launched at Rs 54,999. On the contrary, the OnePlus 9 Pro went on sale for Rs 64,999 with a steep price bump of Rs 10,000. With that in mind, we expect the OnePlus 10 Pro to start at a higher price of Rs 74,999.