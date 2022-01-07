OnePlus 10 Pro launch next week: All that we know so far

We are just at the brink of the OnePlus 10 Pro launch as the smartphone gets unveiled on January 11. OnePlus has revealed a bunch of details about its flagship device, most of which corroborate with the previous leaks. With OnePlus 10 Pro, we will see a brand new design, OnePlus Hasselblad partnership will take another step forward and battery/charging will see an upgrade.

Surprisingly, there won't be a major camera upgrade with OnePlus 10 Pro featuring a similar rear camera setup to the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, at the front, it will get a higher resolution 32-megapixel camera. OnePlus will bring a bunch of new camera features, including a fish-eye mode. Rest of the hardware on the OnePlus 10 Pro will remain high-end as expected. So let's take a quick look at the major highlights of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The latest and the greatest chipset

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3GHz.The chipset was launched in December last year and powers devices like the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro and more.

Refreshed Design

The OnePlus 10 Pro is set to arrive in a new avatar. Unlike the OnePlus 9, this new device has a square camera module that bends around the edge. The camera alignment is also different this time. It will be offered in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour options.

LTPO Display

OnePlus has confirmed to use a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is a Fluid AMOLED display with second-generation LTPO calibration technology. Incase you are not aware, LTPO panels can switch between refresh rates in a more power-efficient manner than normal OLED displays, thus saving battery life.

Second-gen Hasselblad camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens with 150-degree field of view and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. OnePlus is upgrading the front camera with a 32-megapixel lens up from 16-megapixel on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OnePlus Hasselblad merger continues for the second consecutive year. As part of which, we will see features like second-generation Hasselblad Pro Mode with RAW+, 10-bit colour photography and more. Other than this, OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a fisheye lens mode.

Upgraded battery and fast charging

The OnePlus 9 Pro came with a 4500mAh. But this time, OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by a much larger 5000mAh battery. Along with that, the device will get support for faster 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro rumoured price

The price details of the OnePlus 10 Pro will be revealed on the date of launch i.e January 11. However, tipster WHY Lab has revealed the expected price of this device. As per which, the base variant of OnePlus 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost CNY 3999 (roughly Rs 45,500 ), the variant midway with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage may come in at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs 53,500), while the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could go for CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,200).