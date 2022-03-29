OnePlus 10 Pro launch on March 31: Specifications, features, and expected prices

OnePlus 10 Pro is coming to India on March 31, nearly three months after the company launched it in China. The brand-new OnePlus 10 Pro is among 2022's flagships that use the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. OnePlus has already begun creating hype around the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India through teasers, one of which confirmed that the Indian OnePlus 10 Pro will have the same specifications as the Chinese version. The price of the OnePlus 10 Pro is not going to be official until the event, but leaks suggest the upcoming flagship phone will give stiff competition to the Samsung Galaxy S22.

The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro is an out-and-out flagship phone with top-shelf hardware. That hints at a premium price. Over the past few generations, OnePlus phones have climbed up the price ladder only to fight bigwigs like Samsung in the premium market. With OnePlus 10 Pro, the company is expected to climb even further, but only to the extent where it can undercut Samsung and Apple. OnePlus 10 Pro's India price is said to start at Rs 66,999, which is comparatively more than last year's OnePlus 9 Pro's cost but less than the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Apple iPhone 13. The Galaxy S22 Ultra sells for Rs 72,999, while the iPhone 13 is available at a discounted price of Rs 74,900 (MRP is Rs 79,900) right now.

With that price, the OnePlus 10 Pro may be able to pull the crowd and will appeal to customers looking for a high-end Android phone. If you are among them and are waiting for the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India, here is everything you need to know about it.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications, features

- The OnePlus 10 Pro is among the fastest smartphones of 2022. Thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the OnePlus 10 Pro can perform tasks almost instantly, while gaming on it is going to be top-class. There is an Adreno 730 GPU for handling graphics. High-end phones like the OnePlus 10 Pro are top choices for creators and moviemakers, too, not just because of their flagship cameras, but also because they can allow editing and processing of photos and videos faster than most other smartphones. OnePlus 10 Pro should be able to offer that level of performance. The OnePlus 10 Pro will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which will appeal to high-end users, too.

- On the OnePlus 10 Pro, you get a big 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO2 display with a resolution of 1440x3216 pixels. Putting aside the fact that the display is large enough for watching movies and playing games, it could be one of the best ones to look at and experience. OnePlus claims the display of the OnePlus 10 Pro supports 1 billion colours and HDR10+, both of which are likely to keep you hooked. There is support for a 120Hz refresh rate, which means smooth animations and scrolling. There is a maximum brightness of 1300 nits and protection by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

- OnePlus has equipped the OnePlus 10 Pro with three cameras on the back. There is a 48-megapixel main camera with support for multi-directional PDAF and optical image stabilisation. You get a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a field of view of 150 degrees, as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.3x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation. The main camera is capable of recording 8K videos at 30 frames per second and 4K videos at up to 120 frames per second. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole of the display. OnePlus has claimed the phone has Hasselblad Color Calibration, which offers users accurate colours and a horde of styles to use in photos.

- The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports the 80W fast charging technology. OnePlus claims this technology allows the battery to charge from 1 per cent to 100 per cent in 32 minutes using the bundled power adapter. If you are someone who does not like to use wires, the OnePlus 10 Pro also supports wireless charging at up to 50W, but you will have to buy the wireless charger separately. There is support for reverse wireless charging, as well. This means that you can charge things like earbuds and smartwatches by placing them on the back of the phone.

- Creators may like the fact that the OnePlus 10 Pro has support for stereo speakers and stereo audio recording. It supports 24-bit audio at up to 192kHz, which will appeal to them. The phone has a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display, too. You get Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX HD support, which compresses wireless audio even less. For charging and media transfer, you get a USB-C port with the 3.1 standard and the On-The-Go feature.