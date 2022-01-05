OnePlus 10 Pro launch set for January 11: Here's everything we know about it

OnePlus 10 Pro is the most hotly anticipated launch in the coming week. The new flagship smartphone from the house of OnePlus has been in the news for long and is set to mark its debut on January 11. In the buildup to the launch, a lot of information has been revealed on the phone, giving us much to look forward to from the top-notch Android smartphone.

Most recently, some of the specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro have been shared by OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau. In a new tweet, Lau mentioned some of the highlights of the new OnePlus device. These include the latest Android OS based OxygenOS, an LTPO display as well as the latest Qualcomm flagship processor.

In case that is not enough to excite you, know that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come in a completely refreshed design and a new camera module that will, once again, be powered by Hasselblad. Here, we take a look at all that we expect to see on the OnePlus 10 Pro upon its launch next week.

OnePlus 10 Pro: A new design

Several renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro have floated on the internet over the past month. The company confirmed these in a recent teaser image on the Chinese social media website Weibo. So now, we know that the new OnePlus flagship will look radically different from its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The biggest change can be observed in the device's camera module at the back. Previously a vertical setup with three lenses, OnePlus has now shaped the camera in a horizontal setup with three equal-sized lenses and an LED flash. Two of the lenses are placed on top while a third lens and the LED flash are placed on the bottom. The module neatly extends from the left edge of the back panel, giving the impression of a patch over one side. Hasselblad branding can also be seen on it.

At the front, there is a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera at the top-left of the screen. The display is slightly curved at the edges and aims to provide a seamless viewing experience. There is a USB Type-C port at the chin alongside a speaker set. A power button and the volume rockers can be seen on the right edge of the phone.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Top-notch specifications

It has been confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which means that we can expect the best of processing capabilities on the smartphone. Coupled to this will likely be up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 256GB storage.

As hinted at before, the new tweet by Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus flagship will come with an LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Previous reports have speculated that this Fluid AMOLED display will measure 6.7-inch diagonally and will support QHD+ resolution.

As for optics, the OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a triple-lens camera module, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary lens and an 8-megapixel lens. At the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone will run OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 right out of the box. There are, of course, other notable features on the phone too. These include Bluetooth 5.2, NFC support, dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) and dual stereo speakers.

Lau confirms that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be backed by a 5,000 mAh and will support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging as well as reverse charging.

There are only a few more details left to know about the upcoming OnePlus flagship, and we expect to see them at its China launch now. As for when to expect the phone in India, OnePlus may take some time before it pushes out the OnePlus 10 Pro to India or any other of its international markets. For now, the China launch is scheduled for January 11 and you can stay tuned to India Today Tech to know all about the smartphone once it makes its debut next week.