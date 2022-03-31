OnePlus 10 Pro launched in India, with top specs and high price takes aim at iPhone 13, Galaxy S22+

After many rumours, and some teasing from OnePlus, the company's flagship OnePlus 10 Pro has been launched in India. The phone has been launched at the just concluded launch event, which was live-streamed on OnePlus YouTube channels and the company's official website. The OnePlus 10 Pro is a flagship Android phone and its specs and price reflect that. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. In India, the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro starts at Rs 66,999.

OnePlus says that the OnePlus 10 Pro goes on open sale in India from April 5. It will be available in two colours: black and a shade of green. There are also two variants as far as RAM — 8GB or 12GB — and storage — 128GB and 256GB — are concerned.

The price and the top specs put the OnePlus 10 Pro in competition with phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the iPhone 13. In fact, currently, the flagship space of Android phones is rather deserted and bland. There are very few choices available to consumers looking to buy the best-phone-price-no-bar. With the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus is hoping to fill this space.

Primarily, the OnePlus 10 Pro goes up against Samsung's top Galaxy offerings. And while neither of them could be termed a "perfect phone", chances are that phone enthusiasts will find enough in the OnePlus 10 Pro to seriously consider it.

The big highlight of the OnePlus 10 Pro, apart from its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset — is its revamped camera system. The phone sports three — 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera — rear cameras. On the front there is a 32-megapixel camera inside a punch hole on the left side of the phone. But more than the hardware, OnePlus is highlighting how it has refined and re-tuned the cameras with help of Hasselblad to create a 2nd Gen camera system for its flagship phone.

This means, according to OnePlus, the new camera system not only captures more details and better colours but also offers features like FishEye mode and 150-degree view shooting.

Unlike a lot of flagship phones launched recently, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a charger in its box. OnePlus is bundling a 80W fast charger with the phone. Also in the box is a silicon case for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Android 12.1 that is customised with OxygenOS. It sports a display of 6.7-inch and has an aluminium and glass design.

OnePlus 10 Pro price and sale

In India, the OnePlus 10 Pro goes on open sale from April 5. Consumers will also get access to an early sale of the OnePlus 10 Pro from April 4 in select offline stores and OnePlus.in. In open sale, the phone is going to be available at online stores like Amazon India as well as the OnePlus store. It will also sell in offline stores at OnePlus Authorised stores. In India, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a starting price of Rs 66,999.

Of course, there are several variants of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The prices are:

OnePlus 10 Pro 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: 66,999

OnePlus 10 Pro 12GB RAM + 128GB storage: 71,999