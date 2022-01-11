OnePlus 10 Pro launched: Key specs, price, and features

The OnePlus 10 Pro has finally been launched after months of leaks and speculations. It starts at RMB 4699 (roughly Rs 54,500) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The device sports a 120Hz AMOLED display with second-generation LTPO calibration. It is equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that powers devices like the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro and more. OnePlus says that the device is equipped with the best cooling system on a OnePlus device.

OnePlus 10 Pro comes in a fresh new design with a square camera module that bends around the edge. While at the front, there's a curved display with a punch-hole camera. OnePlus continues its partnership with Hasselblad for the second consecutive year. While the rear camera system is almost identical to the OnePlus 9 Pro, it gets a higher-resolution 32-megapixel selfie camera. Moreover, OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a bigger 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Here are the complete details of the OnePlus 10 Pro with the price included.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specs and features

Dimensions: The OnePlus 10 Pro is a big device that measures 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm and weighs 200gms.

Display: The device features a 6.7 inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with 1440p resolution. It has an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. If you are unaware, the LTPO displays are much more power-efficient than the regular OLED panels, thus saving battery life.

Processor: The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3 GHz. Interestingly, OnePlus has provided users the ability to overclock the CPU through a feature called Hyperboost. Along with that, the cooling system has been improved, OnePlus claims.

RAM: The OnePlus 10 Pro is offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM models. The RAM type used here is LPDDR5.

Storage: It is available in 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options.

Rear camera: The OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 main camera with OIS and EIS support, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 150-degree FOV and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

OnePlus has added a new fisheye lens shooting mode. There's also a Hasselblad Professional Mode 2.0 for manual shooting.

Front camera: At the front, there's a 32-megapixel selfie camera with EIS support.

Battery: OnePlus has used a 5000mAh battery on the OnePlus 10 Pro which is a significant upgrade over the 4500mAh battery on the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Software: The device runs ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12.

Colours: OnePlus 10 Pro comes in Black and Green colour options.

OnePlus 10 Pro price

The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in three configurations. Its base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage starts at RMB 4,699 (around Rs 54,500). The variant midway with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is priced at RMB 4,999 (around Rs 58,000). While the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at CNY 5299 (roughly Rs 61,500).