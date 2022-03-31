OnePlus 10 Pro launches today: How to watch livestream of OnePlus 10 Pro launch event, time, and what to expect

Today evening the OnePlus 10 pro is going to be launched at an event that will be live-streamed on YouTube as well as the OnePlus website. Given that this is going to be a major launch for OnePlus — the OnePlus 10 Pro going to be the flagship phone for the company — the company is also going to use the event to introduce two more products.

Given that there are already a number of leaks, as well as some official announcements from OnePlus, a lot is already known about the OnePlus 10 Pro. Still, the long-time OnePlus fans — and there are many of them in India — may not want to miss the event. If they do want to watch the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event, they will be able to do so at:

— Official OnePlus India website.

— Official OnePlus or OnePlus India YouTube channel.

— The livestream will start at 7.30pm India time on March 31, which is today evening.

As far as what to expect at the launch event is concerned, there are three products you should expect.

— The major attraction of the event is going to be the OnePlus 10 Pro. This is a flagship Android phone from OnePlus and it will go up against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the iPhone 13. We expect the OnePlus 10 Pro to be one of the best options available in India for shoppers looking to get a high-end flagship phone.

— Apart from the phone, OnePlus is also going to launch the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones at the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event. These earphones will be using the neckband style and are likely to be relatively affordable.

— The last product we expect to see at the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event is the silver variant of the OnePlus Buds Pro, which are TWS earphones. The price is expected to be the same as the regular colour variant of these buds.

OnePlus 10 Pro India price

Although a lot of details are known about the OnePlus 10 Pro, like the fact that it is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, its price details remain somewhat obscure ahead of the launch.

We will know the India price of the OnePlus 10 Pro today evening at the launch event but for now if we were to guess, we would think that it is going to be priced similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro. This means in India expect a price of around Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000 for the base variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Although, this is not affordable by any stretch of imagination, despite this price the OnePlus 10 Pro may end being a well-priced phone due to its unique features, particularly in its camera, and tops specs.