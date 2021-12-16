OnePlus 10 Pro may come with 80W wired fast charging support

OnePlus 10 Pro may be weeks away from unveiling, but we are getting new details about the smartphone. The latest tips are some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Out of all the details, most we have heard already, but one detail that surprises us is support for 80W wired fast charging support.

Contrary to earlier reports, the new leak claims 80W fast charging support instead of 125W wired charging. Regardless of that, even the 80W fast charging, if true, will be the fastest charging speed which we will see in India on phones. The next best is 65W fast charging support. While these are still leaks, we still believe that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with faster charging speeds than what we have seen on OnePlus phones so far.

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo posted rumoured specs of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. As per the details shared, the phone would come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2K display and sport a punch-hole display. Other details include a 32-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom support.

The tipster further claims that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with 50W wireless charging support while wired fast charging will be at 80W. The phone is also said to run on ColorOS 12, based on Android 12.

Apart from these details, we already know that the OnePlus 10 Pro will pack the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Earlier leaks have hinted at 5000mAh battery support and an IP68 rating for a water-resistant body.

An earlier report hinted at a redesigned camera module on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Compared to vertical camera placement, the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to come with a square-shaped setup featuring a triple camera array and LED flash.