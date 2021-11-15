OnePlus 10 Pro may come with super-fast 125W charging support

Now that OnePlus has announced that it won't be coming out with its T lineup models this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro is set to be the next flagship phone by the company. There are still several months to its launch, but speculations on how it will shape up are already doing the rounds. One such mention is the fastest-ever charging speed on it among any production smartphone to date.

While the charging speeds in phones currently top at 120W, new leaks hint that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with 125W fast charging. This would put all other in-production phones below the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of charging speed, and we can expect a full charge of the device well within 15 minutes.

Interestingly, the OnePlus 10 Pro may not be the only phone to feature the 125W fast charging in the months to come. The leak hinting at the capability on the OnePlus 10 Pro also names some other devices from OnePlus sister firms that may soon feature the fast-charging support.

These include Realme GT 2 Pro, Oppo N series, Find X4 series and the Reno 8 Pro. The devices have been named in a recent tweet by noted tipster Mukul Sharma.

The 125W charging speed is the most recent specification of the OnePlus 10 Pro to have been leaked. Previous leaks have also mentioned some of the features that we can expect on the upcoming smartphone. Here is a look at what those are and how we expect the OnePlus 10 Pro to shape up.

OnePlus 10 Pro expected specifications

A leaked image of the OnePlus 10 Pro recently floated on the Internet. Courtesy Zouton and Onleaks, the new image gave us our first possible look at the upcoming OnePlus flagship, and it seems like the company has taken a completely new approach for its design.

The major deviation is seen on the camera module of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which now closely follows the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup. To dive into the specifics, the OnePlus 10 Pro can be seen sporting a triple rear camera setup in the renders, along with an LED flash, all of which has been housed in a square-shaped module towards one edge of the smartphone.

Other elements to be seen include a OnePlus logo on the back panel, an alert slider and a power button on the left. OnePlus 10 Pro might come with a metal finish in several colours, though the one we see in the renders showcases a textured black colour option.

The OnePlus 10 series will also be the flag-bearer of the new unified OS by Oppo and OnePlus. This means that we can see a mix of ColorOS and OxygenOS on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Afterwards, the unified OS will be rolled out to other OnePlus phones later in 2022.

The new 125W fast charging support is also expected to power a large battery on the phone, likely more than 4000mAh in capacity. This means we can see a large display and a long battery backup on the phone.

Note that none of this has been officially confirmed by OnePlus as of now, but we can expect more information on the device to make its way to the public through such leaks. So stay tuned to this space to be on top of such updates.