OnePlus 10 Pro may launch soon in India, phone spotted on certification site

The OnePlus 10 Pro has allegedly been spotted on an official Indian certification website, which hints towards the imminent launch of the OnePlus smartphone in India soon. The OnePlus 10 Pro was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma.

Mukul Sharma shared two different screenshots, the first screenshot seems to be taken from the company's official support website. The second screenshot might be taken from a certification website that has the OnePlus logo description and the model number NE2211.

The listing affirms the support for NFC and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity on the handset and the device is expected to have model number NE2211. If the intel is to be believed, we could expect the launch of the device in India pretty soon, however, the official date is yet to be announced by the manufacturer.

Earlier this week, the OnePlus 10 Pro was also spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bluetooth SIG certification websites.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a display featuring a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display supports HDR10+. The display has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection.

The smartphone runs ColorOS 12.1 runs on top of Android 12. It comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. OnePlus 10 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and an 8 megapixel 3.3x telephoto lens. The device also features optical image stabilisation (OIS) support.

It also includes a 32-megapixel front selfie camera and packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W wireless flash charging support. The smartphone has dual speakers and Dolby Atmos compatibility.

In related news, the OnePlus 9RT was launched in India on January 14. It is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the base 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. However, the OnePlus 9RT will soon get the latest Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update in the country, according to an Amazon listing.