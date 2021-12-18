OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G are upcoming OnePlus phones in 2022

OnePlus is likely done with its offerings for 2021, apart from the launch of the OnePlus RT in India, which is reportedly delayed. With that out of the way, the complete focus has been shifted to upcoming OnePlus phones in 2022. Lately, we have been hearing about the launch of two OnePlus devices - the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G. Out of the two, the former is going to be a flagship offering, while the other will be a mid-range device.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will likely launch first, with the OnePlus Nord 2 CE later. Leaks have revealed a bunch of details of two smartphones, as per which the OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a distinct looking square camera module that bends around the edge of the smartphone. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is also tipped to feature a rectangular camera module. Other than the design, specs of the two smartphones have also surfaced online. So, keep reading to find out complete details of the upcoming OnePlus phones in 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus Pro is one of the hottest devices to launch next year. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will launch early next year, possibly in January, with an India launch to follow later. In an earlier leak, the complete design of the OnePlus 10 Pro was revealed. The renders showcased the OnePlus 10 Pro with a huge square camera module bent towards the edge. The Hasselblad branded camera island held triple rear cameras and an LED flash. While at the front, it had a curved punch-hole display.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is Qualcomm's flagship chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process. The device could be offered with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Along with that, it may feature a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom. While at the front, it may get a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to run Android 12 based ColorOS 12. The device may support up to 80W wired charging and up to 50W wireless.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G has also been in the news for some time now. In the most recent development, renders of the alleged OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G have surfaced online. The device appears in a design nearly similar to its predecessor, apart from the rear camera module. OnePlus Nord 2 CE has a grey colour in the renders. But the report mentions an Olive Green colour option too.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G has a rectangular camera module with triple rear cameras and an LED flash on the rear. While at the front, it has a punch-hole display. The volume rocker is placed on the right, whereas the power button is on the right. There's no alert slider, though. The bottom edge houses the 3.5 mm jack and a Type-C port.

As far as the specs are concerned, OnePlus Nord 2 CE may feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by the Dimensity 900 chipset. OnePlus may offer this device with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device is expected to sport a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. While at the front, it may get a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE is likely to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The smartphone may bring connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack and more.