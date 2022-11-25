OnePlus 10 Pro sells at Rs 61,999, and here are 5 reasons why it is worth buying

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a testament to the fact that OnePlus pays attention to user feedback and tries to implement those inputs in making compelling products. This is what we found in our review when we recommended the phone. Now, recently the OnePlus 10 Pro has a new price in India, which makes this phone all the more appealing.

So,anyone, who has been holding on to their money to buy a flagship phone at a relatively cheaper price (looking at you Apple), the OnePlus 10 Pro is a no-brainer.

For context, the current price of the OnePlus 10 Pro is Rs 61,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the top-tier 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option now costs Rs 66,999 in India. So, does it make sense to purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro right now? It does. And here are 5 reasons why this phone is absolutely worth buying.

1- A gorgeous 120Hz display

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a beautiful 6.7-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display, which refreshes at a variable 120Hz and features 10-Bit colour. And barring aside the technical jargon, you can rest assured that this panel won't disappoint you in any case -- be it for watching movies or simply gawking at the screen. Additionally, OnePlus has also paid special attention to the colour calibration of the phone's vibrant panel. Moreover, you also get features such as HDR10 video playback support, and full-HD video playback support, courtesy of the Widevine L1 certification,

Now, of course, this is a curved display, and we are sure, a bunch of folks don't find it to be all that practical. However, if you're someone who doesn't mind a curved display on their phone, which by the way only adds to a phone's character and looks, in that case, we bet you won't be disappointed. Both in terms of the aesthetic as well as the display quality itself.

2- Clean software experience

While we understand the clean software experience that you get with stock Android on Google Pixel phones, the take by OnePlus on software has always been to provide a beefed-up stock Android experience but only with thoughtful and necessary additions on top. In fact, the thing about OxygenOS has been that it strikes the perfect balance between stock Android and other custom ROMS that you get from other phone manufacturers.

Moreover, we were also impressed with the fast and snappy performance of the OnePlus 10 Pro, thanks to the OxygenOS software. And if you wish to know more about our in-depth experience with the OnePlus 10 Pro, be sure to check out the full review. But, summing up, you get a fast and fluid software experience and the best part is that you get 3 years of Android OS updates with this phone, and the latest Android 13 update has already been rolled out.

3- Raw power, courtesy of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and while now there exists the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in handful of phones like the OnePlus 10T 5G, the Gen 1 still packs a solid punch.

Paired with lots of RAM and some nifty features like specialised cooling, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip makes the OnePlus 10 Pro a top performer. Think of a task and the phone can handle it. From running general run-of-the-day stuff like browsing the web, checking social media or taking calls to handling graphics-intensive titles including the likes of Genshin Impact and Apex Legends, the OnePlus 10 Pro can do it all.

4- Blazing fast charging - Wired and wireless

Many ultra-premium flagships these days come with big batteries, but not so fast charging. Then there are a few phones that come with super-fast charging but not-so-large batteries. As for the OnePlus 10 Pro, this phone not only comes with a large 5,000mAh battery, but it also comes with fast charging -- both wired and wireless.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features 50W fast wireless charging, and this is in a world where many phones don't even offer such charging speeds with wired technology (looking at you iPhone and Pixels), let alone wireless. What's even more impressive is that the OnePlus 10 Pro also supports 80W fast wired charging, and thankfully, you get the charger bundled in the box.

5- A versatile camera system

It's not the best but surely one of the best. The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a versatile and capable camera system. For the phone, OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad, a leading camera company, to provide that extra finesse when it comes to camera and colours tuning.

Specifically, the 48MP primary camera of the OnePlus 10 Pro can produce eye-pleasing results that can easily hold their own against the likes of the Pixels and the iPhones of the world. On top of this, the camera app is also loaded to the brim with features like Pro mode, RAW photo capture, portrait mode and more.

Final words…

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a brilliant phone, and while it may seem expensive when compared to the likes of the OnePlus 10T, there are areas where it is subtly better. The little things, like finer display and a design with more premium materials, a camera system that has more expensive parts, they all add up to make the OnePlus 10 Pro a phone that you will appreciate and admire more.

So, if you want a flagship phone with a sturdy build and good looks, a versatile camera system, a gorgeous display, reliable endurance and fast charging, all without burning a hole in your pocket - this is the ONE to go for!