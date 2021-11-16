OnePlus 10 Pro: Specs, features, new design, India price, and everything we know so far

OnePlus is reportedly working on its next flagship, i.e. the OnePlus 10 Pro. The device has seen multiple leaks recently, and now we have another. The leak reveals the OnePlus 10 Pro in full glory and details a few key specs of this device. In the renders, the OnePlus 10 Pro can be seen featuring a huge square camera module on the rear with a Hasselblad branding. While on the front, it has a curved punch-hole display.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch Circa display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with up to 12 GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone may ship with a 5000mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging. It is reported that the OnePlus 10 Pro has entered private testing in China and Europe. The report further states that the device may arrive by late January or early February. While that was a brief introduction to the rumoured OnePlus 10 Pro, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specs and features

--The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the biggest flagships tipped to arrive next year. A report from 91mobiles claims that the smartphone will launch late in January or in early February. The OnePlus 9 lineup launched on March 23. So the rumoured timeline hints towards an early launch next year.

--Another big leak comes from Zouton in collaboration with Onleaks. The website recently revealed the rear panel of the OnePlus 10 Pro. And now they have showcased the complete design of the OnePlus 10. The device alleged to be the OnePlus 10 Pro appears with a distinct design. On the rear, it has a massive square camera module that bends around the edge. This camera island holds a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash. There's also a Hasselblad branding on the camera module.

--On the front, the device has a curved display with a punch-hole. The alert slider and the power button are placed to the right. While the volume rockers are placed to the left. At the bottom, there's a USB Type-C port for charging. The renders showcase a single black colour option, but the leak hints towards white and a blue colour option.

OnePlus 10 Pro leaked (on the left) and OnePlus 9 Pro (on the right)

--Along with the renders, a few key specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro have also been revealed. As per which, the OnePlus 10 Pro measures 163.0 x 73.8 x 8.5mm. The dimensions are quite similar to the S21 Ultra and the Pixel 6. If these leaked dimensions are true, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be a big chunky boy. But that won't come as a surprise as the brand has been releasing big phones for some time now.

--As far as the specs are concerned, the smartphone may sport a 6.7-inch circa display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It mentions that the display could have an aspect ratio of 20:9. OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to be offered with 8GB to 12GB of RAM. As for the storage, the device may get 128GB to 256GB storage. OnePlus 10 Pro could be powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging. This could potentially turn out to be the fastest charging device as the current commercial benchmark is set at 120W.

--We don't need a lot of thought to find out about the expected chipset for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Qualcomm's flagship chipsets have powered all the OnePlus flagships. So the upcoming smartphone can be presumed to ship with the yet to be announced Snapdragon 898 chipset. The chipset is expected to be unveiled at the Qualcomm Tech Summit that begins on November 30.

OnePlus 10 Pro tipped to get a triple rear camera system

--OnePlus has made frequent efforts to catch up with the camera systems on Apple and Samsung flagships. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that the brand has made a lot of progress in that direction. The Hasselblad powered OnePlus 9 Pro cameras have set a high benchmark for the upcoming OnePlus smartphones. So it will be interesting to see what OnePlus does to improve the camera system on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

--Although the camera specs are yet to be known, we can expect to see camera hardware upgrades and exclusive new features. The OnePlus 10 Pro will also benefit from its long term partnership with Hasselblad.

--The OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first big device post the merger of OnePlus and Oppo. This is expected to bring a few changes, with the most significant being on the software front. As part of these changes, we will see a unified OS on the OnePlus 10 Pro developed by the fusion of Color OS and Oxygen OS.

OnePlus 10 Pro launch date

Multiple reports hint towards the arrival of the OnePlus 10 next year. While the launch date is yet to be confirmed, a new report follows, saying that the device will launch by late January or early February. The OnePlus 9 series arrived on March 23, so we are likely to see an early launch next year.

OnePlus 10 Pro India price

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be the brand's flagship device in 2022. While there's no information on the pricing yet, we expect to see a rise, going by the previous trends.

For reference, the OnePlus 8 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 54,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro was introduced at Rs 64,999 with a steep price bump of Rs 10,000. So we can expect the OnePlus 10 Pro to start at a higher price of Rs 69,999, following the trend.