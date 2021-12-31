OnePlus 10 Pro teaser drops hinting launch date: Here's everything we know so far

After several months of leaks and speculations, we finally have a launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro. A fresh video teaser suggests that the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro will take place on January 11. The company CEO has already confirmed the launch for January. Along with that, there were rumours about its launch in the first week of 2022. Thus there's a possibility that the launch date is true.

The alleged video teaser of the OnePlus 10 Pro shows the smartphone with a unique square camera module. This is similar to what we had seen in previous renders. As far as the specs are concerned, the device will be equipped with Qualcomm's flagship 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 48-megapixel triple rear cameras.

We know more about the OnePlus 10 Pro, so keep reading to find out all the details.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specs and features

--The OnePlus 10 Pro launch is lingering around the corner, with the launch confirmed for January 2022. Following up on that, a leaked video teaser states that the launch will take place on January 11. The video teaser shared by tipster Mayank Kumar shows the OnePlus 10 with the square camera module that bends around the corner. It houses triple rear cameras and an LED flash. The camera island is also Hasselblad branded.

--At the front, it can be seen with a curved display and a punch-hole camera. The design is similar to what we have been seeing in the previous leaks. Other than that, tipster Ishaan Agarwal has shared a picture of the OnePlus 10 Pro with the specs.

The tweet states that the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will power it. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom. The camera system will be Hasselblad powered.

Further ahead, it will sport a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies. There will be a 5000mAh battery with 80W superVOOC wired charging, 50W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support. The storage and RAM will be LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1. Moreover, it will feature a stereo speaker setup and measure 163x73.8x8.5mm.

OnePlus 10 Pro launch date

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro for January 2022. While the launch date is yet to be confirmed, a leaked video teaser has revealed the launch date and time of the OnePlus 10 Pro. As per which the device will launch on January 11, 14:00 CST (11:30 AM IST).

It's worth noting that the rumoured January 11 launch date is for China. At the moment, there's no clarity about the OnePlus 10 Pro's availability in India. However, we can expect it to arrive in March 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro India price

The OnePlus 10 Pro is the brand's flagship offering for the year 2022. There's no information on the pricing, but we expect to see a rise, going by the previous trends. For reference, the OnePlus 8 Pro was launched at Rs 54,999. While the current-gen OnePlus 9 Pro went on sale for Rs 64,999 with a steep price bump of Rs 10,000. Thus we can expect the OnePlus 10 Pro to start at around Rs 74,999.