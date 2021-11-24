OnePlus 10 Pro to pack bigger battery, next-gen Snapdragon processor hints latest leak

OnePlus 10 Pro complete spec sheet has been leaked online ahead of launch. The latest leak not only offers the first look at the improvements the OnePlus 10 Pro may pack over the OnePlus 9 Pro but also gives a sneak peek at what could make it a true flagship for 2022.

The biggest highlight has to be the bigger battery capacity on the OnePlus 10 Pro compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro. Moreover, the new leak doesn't mention anything about fast charging support on the OnePlus 10 Pro. But previous leaks have hinted at 125W fast charging on the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is due to launch next year.

Starting with the display, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. For the chipset, the new leak claims that the OnePlus 10 Pro may pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood. We can expect more details on the next-gen Snapdragon chipset at the company's November 30 event. Next, the OnePlus 10 Pro will likely come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB storage option. Like the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to pack an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

On the camera front, the 10 Pro is said to pack a 48-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 50-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera unit. Render leaks have already hinted that the OnePlus 10 Pro may come with a triple camera setup at the back. For selfies, the handset is said to come with a 32-megapixel front camera.

The latest leak comes courtesy of 91 Mobiles and Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks.

A recent render leak already gave us our first sneak peek at the possible design changes of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The new OnePlus flagship is expected to come with curved edges, punch hole cameras, and Hasselblad branding.

Going by preliminary leaks, the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to launch in China first around January or February and then make its way to other markets, including India. The design is likely to be the biggest head-turner for OnePlus enthusiasts next year as the OnePlus 10 Pro is rumoured to sport a refreshed design. The leaks so far have hinted at a new camera setup in the back panel featuring a triple camera setup and the LED flash unit stacked in a corner. In addition, the Hasselblad branding is also now bolder than the OnePlus 9 Pro.

