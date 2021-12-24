OnePlus 10 Pro to Xiaomi 11i: List of phones launching in January 2022

Several smartphone brands are all set to launch their new phones in the upcoming month. OnePlus has already revealed that it will launch its first 2022 smartphone in January. This is surprising, considering the brand usually launches its flagship phones in March.

Realme is also gearing up to launch the new Realme GT 2 series in China, which will likely include two phones. Realme is also expected to bring the new GT series phones to India. Though, there is no official confirmation yet.

People will also witness the launch of Xiaomi 11i and Vivo V23 5G. Both the phones will launch in India in the first week of January. If you are excited about these smartphone launches, then keep reading to know more about the list of phones that will launch in January 2022.

OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus will take the wraps off its new OnePlus 10 series in January 2022. The official launch date is yet to be revealed by the company. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese company has started teasing the features of the upcoming phones, which is expected.

OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau has revealed on Weibo that the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will use LTPO 2.0 technology, which will help reduce the screen refresh rate all the way down to 1Hz from 120Hz, as per content displayed on the screen. This will not only offer users a smoother screen experience, but also save some battery.

Both the devices will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Brands like Realme, Motorola, and Xiaomi are also planning to launch phones with the same chipset, which we will get to see next year.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to ship with Android 12 and feature a 6.7-inch display. The panel will likely operate at QHD+ resolution. It could offer support for 120Hz refresh rate as well.

It is said to arrive with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Pro version is also said to come with IP68 certification. It might pack a 5,000mAh battery and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, as per leaks. The setup could also include a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel camera. OnePlus could add a single 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front of the phone. The details of the standard variant are still unknown.

Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2

The Realme GT 2 series will launch in China on January 4. The company has already confirmed this. While the India launch details are unknown, the new GT series phones are expected to make their way to the Indian market as well.

This will reportedly be a flagship phone from the brand, which is said to be powered by a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The upcoming flagship series could include a standard edition and a Realme GT 2 Pro version.

While the company is yet to reveal the key features of the phones, the rumour mill suggests that the Pro could come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 5,000mAh battery. It is said to feature three cameras at the back. The setup might include two 50-megapixel sensors and a 2-megapixel camera. On the front, one might get to see a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The TENAA listing suggests the Realme GT 2 Pro could be made available in two variants, including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Realme could also launch a 512GB storage model.

The brand has already confirmed that the Realme GT 2 Pro will be the first device to feature a 150-degree ultrawide camera. It will also feature Realme's 'Ultra-Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching' with 12 antennas.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G

The Vivo V23 will arrive in India on January 5. This will be the company's first 2022 smartphone. The brand will launch two phones, including V23 and its Pro variant. Both the devices will come with support for 5G and will go on sale via Flipkart.

The brand hasn't revealed much about the new phones, but the specifications of the Vivo V23 have already surfaced online. The leaks suggest that the upcoming Vivo V23 Pro phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which is also powering the OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone. The standard model could offer a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. Vivo could include a 4,200mAh battery under the hood. Both the phones are expected to come with support for 44W fast charging.

The posters available on Flipkart indicate that the key selling point of the Vivo 23 series will be cameras, which has always been the case with Vivo phones.

The Flipkart listing has already confirmed the Vivo V23 series will pack a triple rear camera setup. The cheaper model could feature a 64MP primary camera and the Pro one could come with a 108MP primary rear sensor. The listing also revealed that the new Vivo phones will have a dual front camera setup. One of them could be a 50-megapixel primary sensor, as per several reports.

The poster also confirmed that the devices will sport a curved display and a slim profile. The Vivo V23 series will also have a "colour changing glass" panel, which basically means that users will notice a shift in hues on the back panel when light will hit it from different angles. The devices will likely run on Android 12 OS.

Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi just recently announced that it will launch its latest 11i Hypercharge device on January 6. If rumours are to be believed, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which was launched in China in October this year.

The company has already confirmed that the device will come with 120W fast charging support, which is claimed to charge a battery from zero to 100 in just 15 minutes. Xiaomi is also expected to launch a standard 11i model, alongside the 11i Hypercharge model. Both the devices will have 5G support.

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000 price segment. It is rumoured to pack a massive 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. One might also get to see a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery. It is expected to draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. Xiaomi could also include dual JBL-tuned stereo speakers and NFC support.