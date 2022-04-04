OnePlus 10 Pro vs iPhone 13: Is Apple a better deal or should you go Android?

The OnePlus 10 Pro gets most of it right with a few areas that could have been better here and there. We have already discussed how the phone compares with the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and also its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro. But, what we haven't discussed yet is how it compares with Apple's latest flagship model, the iPhone 13?

This is a question that many may have in mind given the fact that the iPhone 13 can be bought for around Rs 70,000 in India and the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro is Rs 66,999. So, which is better? Should one go to Apple this time? Or does the OnePlus 10 Pro have enough goodness in it to keep people in Android's fold? Read on to find out.

Of course, anyone who is accustomed to the iOS ecosystem should opt for the iPhone 13 and if someone doesn't want to move out of Android and doesn't have budget constraints, the OnePlus 10 Pro can be considered. But, for consumers who are comfortable with both iOS and Android platforms, the final choice clearly depends on their personal requirements. That's because the iPhone and the OnePlus phone have their own strengths and weaknesses.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes at a price of Rs 66,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model features 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage and goes up to Rs 71,999.

The iPhone 13, on the other hand, starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB storage model. The other two variants with 256GB storage and 512GB storage come at a retail price of Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. But e-commerce platforms like Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, among others, are selling the iPhone 13 for as low as around Rs 61,999 inclusive of bank discount and exchange offer.

The good and the bad

-- If you want a good-looking phone that is also comfortable to use, the iPhone 13 makes more sense. The iPhone 13 offers a minimalist design and looks classy. The 10 Pro, on the other hand, looks bold with a massive camera bump and large sensors but does not appear so classy. As far as the design is concerned, I feel the predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro, looks much better than the latest OnePlus.

-- The iPhone is compact and extremely comfortable to use as a daily driver. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a wide notch at the top and weighs 174 grams, which is much lighter than the OnePlus phone.

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a much bigger screen and that may not feel very comfortable to use all day if you have small hands like mine. It packs a 6.7 inch AMOLED display, 3216 X 1440 pixels screen resolution, 120hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. But, for gamers and users who consume a lot of videos and engage in social media activities, the 10 Pro makes a lot more sense.

-- In terms of performance, both the iPhone 13 and the OnePlus 10 Pro offer top-notch specifications. The iPhone comes powered by Apple's latest and the most advanced A15 Bionic chipset. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip paired with Adreno 730, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The iPhone 13 comes in three variants, including 128GB storage, 256GB storage, and 512GB storage. Both the devices handle multi-tasking like a breeze and also run heavy graphics games smoothly. But theoretically, the A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13 is much more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

-- The OnePlus 10 Pro camera performance has improved a lot when compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro. But, as we also mentioned in our review, the telephoto camera performance could have been better. The phone includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 image sensor coupled with a 50-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. There's also dual-LED flash support.

The iPhone 13, in comparison, includes a dual 12-megapixel sensor on the rear panel with support for dual-LED dual-tone flash and HDR. The iPhone clicks stunning shots with great details and spot-on colours in all lighting conditions, including low light, which was missing in the predecessor.

Overall, we feel that even though the iPhone 13 has a competent camera system, the camera system of the OnePlus 10 Pro is more versatile and fun to use with features like 150-degree shots, a capable ultra-wide-angle camera, and features that OnePlus has developed in partnership with Hasselblad.

-- In terms of battery performance, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers an all-day backup. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for an 80W SUPERVOOC charging adapter in the box. Apple has also improved the battery performance of the iPhone 13 by a big margin when compared to the previous iPhone 12. It lasts one full day of moderate usage. Unfortunately, with the iPhone, you do not get a charger in the box even if the lightning cable is included.

-- In terms of software, both the iPhone 13 and the OnePlus 10 Pro have their strengths. While the iOS on the iPhone is more streamlined and better designed, the Android 12 with Oxygen OS on the OnePlus phone offers more features. However, all things considered, my personal preference is for the iOS because it is not cluttered like the Oxygen OS and because of Apple's great track record in giving regular iOS updates to its iPhones.

