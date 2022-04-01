OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro: What has really changed?

The answer to that is: A lot. That's right, unlike several other brands who sometimes launch a successor just for the sake, OnePlus brings a true (almost) successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro finally, months after its China release, makes its way to the Indian market. Though it is disappointing that India wasn't, like earlier, the first market to get the taste of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

From the OnePlus 9 Pro to the 10 Pro, a lot has changed in a year. Be it in terms of design, processing power, cameras, or even battery, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a huge upgrade over its predecessor in almost every department. And with good specifications, comes a good price. The OnePlus 10 Pro is also the most expensive flagship from the company in the country so far.

The 10 Pro starts at a price of Rs 66,999, as expected, for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The top-end model packs 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and the price for it goes up to Rs 71,999.

The OnePlus 9 Pro's price in India dropped right ahead of the 10 Pro launch. It now starts at 44,999 and goes up to Rs 49,999.

The design

Starting with the design, the OnePlus 10 Pro looks quite different when compared to the 9 Pro. Though it is good to see, unlike most smartphone manufacturers these days, OnePlus is at least trying to experiment in terms of design, but maybe, it could have done a slightly better job. The design, possibly inspired by the Galaxy S22+, as we also mentioned in our full review of the phone, seems unpleasant to the eyes. The large camera module looks odd.

When we compare the two, the 9 Pro still looks sleek and classy at the same time. The 10 Pro is also slightly heavier than when compared to the predecessor, and that's possibly due to the larger battery inside.

The performance and OS

In terms of performance, the OnePlus 10 Pro is far ahead of the 9 Pro. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that also powers the Galaxy S22 series, the iQOO 9 Pro, the Xiaomi 12, among others. Though the 10 Pro is currently one of the fastest Android phones available out there in the market, that doesn't mean the 9 Pro is bad. The predecessor packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with Adreno 660 GPU, which also handles multitasking and gaming quite well.

The Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box with OxygenOS 12 on top optimises the overall user experience and makes the latest OnePlus flagship phone a few steps ahead of the competition. No, the Indian variant doesn't come with ColorOS like the China model, thankfully!

Cameras

The OnePlus 10 Pro brings interesting upgrades in terms of cameras. More so, the enhancements and tuning that the company has made to the 10 Pro cameras in collaboration with Hasselblad are splendid. You can check out some of the camera samples clicked with the 10 Pro in our full review. The phone manages to outshine the competition in this department.

There are four cameras the primary camera uses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor. Then there is a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens coupled with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes a 32-megapixel front camera using Sony IMX615.

Overall, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera is not just capable but one of the best out there in the market from the brand. It could probably have been the best camera phone if OnePlus got the performance of the telephoto camera right.

Battery and charging

The battery and charging are one of the most important aspects of mobile phones for most consumers. And OnePlus has always taken that into consideration. The OnePlus 10 Pro, when compared to its predecessor, not only offers a larger battery but also faster-charging speed. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging support. In our review period, we found that the phone charges from 0 - 50 per cent in just about 15 minutes. The 9 Pro comes with a 4500mAh battery with support for Warp charge 65T out-of-the-box.

Should OnePlus 9 Pro users upgrade?

OnePlus 10 Pro is undoubtedly one of the most complete flagship Android phones available out there. But, so is the OnePlus 9 Pro, almost. Though there are massive upgrades in almost all departments, we still believe it makes sense to stick to the OnePlus 9 Pro and maybe upgrade next year to the 11 series. But, if you are keen to experience a smoother performance and better cameras, and also have the budget, go for the 10 Pro. The phone goes on open sale from April 5. While the early access begins a day earlier on April 4.