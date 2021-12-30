OnePlus 10 Pro's 80W wired charging support almost confirmed, thanks to certification

OnePlus is scheduled to introduce the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship smartphones in January 2022. Now, before its official launch, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been discovered on the 3C certification website. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be released next week, and it has already received various certifications.

The OnePlus NE2210 has recently obtained 3C certification, the 10 Pro's model number is believed to be NE2210, and 3C says that this model will feature 80W rapid wired charging. The handset's charging adaptor will have a maximum output of 7.3 amperes at 11V, according to the certification website page.

3C reveals that this model will support 80W fast wired charging. This is a significant upgrade from the OnePlus previous standard, which was 65W and branded as Warp Charge 65. With the 80W fast charging speeds, the OnePlus 10 Pro will become the fastest charging OnePlus device.

The phone was previously touted to come equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will be supported by a 50W wireless charging support. In terms of its other specs, the phone is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch punch-hole curved LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ r

resolution.

The upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is built on Samsung's 4nm process and comes coupled with Adreno 730 GPU.

Although the OnePlus 10 and its Pro variant will arrive in China in January, it is unlikely that the global launch of the latest mobile phones will take place sometime later.

The Geekbench listing further reveals that the OnePlus 10 Pro will offer 12GB of RAM. However, we can expect OnePlus to offer the device in other memory configurations as well. The device is confirmed to come pre-loaded with Android 12. In the Chinese market, the device will feature ColorOS 12 skin on top.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7-inch curved QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass layer, and a punch-hole cutout.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau previously confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will indeed be arriving in January, with pre-sale commencing from January 4th.