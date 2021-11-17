OnePlus 10 said to be now in testing, could launch alongside OnePlus 10 Pro, here is what to expect

We have been hearing a lot of rumours about the OnePlus 10 Pro lately. The new OnePlus flagship is expected to arrive early next year, and its images are already doing the rounds online. Thanks to these, we have a fair idea of what to expect from the new OnePlus flagship. However, that is not the case for its vanilla variant, the OnePlus 10.

Observing its regular practice of introducing two phones in its flagship series, OnePlus is expected to come out with the OnePlus 10 alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro at the time of the launch. While the focus of speculations has been the latter, a tipster now confirms that the OnePlus 10 is also in the making and might have gained its required certification.

Interestingly, tipster Mukul Sharma has also hinted that smartphones can make their global debut a little "sooner than expected." This is in line with the previous speculations that suggested a launch timeline of late January or early February for the OnePlus 10 series. With the move, OnePlus will cut down the time gap between its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 10 series, given that the company did not come out with its usual "T" series this time. The launch window will also put the OnePlus flagships in direct competition with Samsung's Galaxy S22 series, expected to debut right around the time.

In a tweet, Sharma also confirms that testing for the vanilla OnePlus 10 has begun and that the phone has already gained its certification by various global conformities. If true, this further ensures that OnePlus is all geared up to bring its next round of flagship phones to its global markets.

OnePlus 10 specifications (expected)

There have been no leaks around the specifications of the vanilla model as of now. Though if we were to have a look at OnePlus' earlier practices, we could have a hint of what we might see on the non-Pro OnePlus 10.

The display size, of course, will be smaller than the one seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro. For now, the Pro model is expected to come with a 6.7-inch display, so we might see just over a 6.5-inch display on the vanilla model. There could also be a difference in the build quality, as the OnePlus 10 may come with a polycarbonate make as opposed to a metal build on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The memory offerings are expected to include up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is likely that the phone will come with the same processor as the one on the OnePlus 10 Pro, that is, the Snapdragon 898 chipset. It is expected to come with the new unified OS, a fusion of Oppo's Color OS and OnePlus' Oxygen OS. The battery is also likely to be the same on both phones, but the vanilla model will surely compromise on the camera capabilities.