OnePlus 10 specifications leak minutes after OnePlus Ace launch event

OnePlus just got done with the OnePlus Ace launch event in China. The device will debut as the OnePlus 10R in India later this month. Minutes after the OnePlus Ace launch event, a new report has leaked the OnePlus 10 specifications and features.

Tipster OnLeaks and Digit have revealed the key specifications of the vanilla model. The report states that OnePlus is testing two chipset variants of the OnePlus 10. One of the two prototypes features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, whereas the other prototype features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. It is currently unclear which chipset will be a part of the final version.

The vanilla model will come with 8GB/ 12GB of RAM along with 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage. It will run Android 12 out of the box and have a layer of Oxygen OS 12 on top.

The OnePlus 10 camera will be tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad. The report states that the device will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. It will come with a 50MP main camera, a 16MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. In comparison, the OnePlus 9 has a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front camera sensor.

In terms of charging, the vanilla OnePlus 10 will come with support for 120W fast charging out of the box. It will pack a 4800 mAh battery. While the battery capacity is slightly smaller, the fast charging speed is faster than the 10 Pro.

At the front, the phone will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display will use an LTPO 2.0 technology for dynamic refresh rate switching up to 120Hz. The report also states that the alert slider will go missing from the vanilla model. If true, the OnePlus 10 will be the second smartphone after the OnePlus Ace, aka the OnePlus 10R, to launch without an alert slider.

There is currently no word on the exact launch date. However, the flagship smartphone is expected to launch in May or June 2022.