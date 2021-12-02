OnePlus 10 to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, company reveals

With the revealing of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, already five manufacturers have confirmed that they will be including the new chipset in their flagship smartphones over the next few months.

OnePlus is one of the major brands that are still heavily dependent on Qualcomm for the processor in their flagship smartphones. The Shenzhen based tech giant has confirmed that it will use the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on its OnePlus 10 series of smartphones in 2022.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is an octa-core processor that Qualcomm claims is 20% faster with features improvements including Hyper Intelligence, Super Resolution, Motion Estimation, Battery Efficiency, Improved 5G connectivity (10Gbps max download speed), and Improved Image Signal Processor.

Under the upcoming smartphone series, we can expect three devices the OnePlus 10, the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the OnePlus 10 Pro. Some rumours and leaks circulating on the internet suggest that the OnePlus 10 Pro is the phone to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. However, no specific details have been revealed by the company as of yet.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come packed with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is expected to be paired with 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage options.

According to leaks, the OnePlus 10 is expected to sport a triple Hasselblad rear camera setup with a 50 megapixel ultrawide sensor, 48 megapixel main camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, there is likely to be a 32 megapixel camera in the front.

OnePlus 10 will ship with Android 12 and OxygenOS 12. It will also have a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging.

As far as the software side of things is concerned there might see some changes. In a blog post from September 2021, company founder Pete Lau confirmed that after the merger with fellow manufacturer Oppo, the two brands will fold their OS divisions into a single team.

Lau stated, 'I believe that the unified operating system will keep the DNA of OxygenOS that many of you love so much, while also giving you an upgraded experience overall.'

According to the leaks, the OnePlus 10 Pro will likely be launched in the January-February time frame in China, while the global variant will be announced in the March-April time frame.

Oppo has also confirmed that it will include the new Snapdragon chipset in the Oppo Find X4 series.