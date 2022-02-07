OnePlus 10 Ultra concept renders show a redesigned camera with a periscope lens, small screen

Long before the new OnePlus 10 Pro had marked its debut, there had been rumours of an ultra-premium model of the flagship smartphone by OnePlus. Pertaining to its nature, the phone has been called the OnePlus 10 Ultra till now, though little was known about how it would shape up. A new round of concept renders now sheds some more light on this.

New OnePlus 10 Ultra concept renders are now doing the rounds online, giving us a hint of what to expect from the device, both in terms of its design as well as its performance. The renders have been shared by LetsGoDigital, in collaboration with Jermaine Smit aka Concept Creator.

The new OnePlus 10 Ultra renders take inspiration from the patent images of the phone seen in a recent patent filing by OnePlus. So, just as was seen in the patent, the concepts show a completely reworked camera module on the phone. The exciting bit about this new setup is the presence of a periscope lens as well as a small, secondary screen at the back.

Albeit the changes to the camera module at the back, there is little to differentiate the OnePlus 10 Ultra to the OnePlus 10 Pro at this time. If the phone turns out to be just the way we see it in these concept renders, know that the difference in cameras will be the only major upgrade of the OnePlus 10 ultra over the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As for its specifics, we can expect to see the same 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and the 48-megapixel wide-angle lens on the setup. The 8-megapixel telephoto lens as seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro, however, could see an upgrade to a rectangular shaped periscope lens.

If so, this will be the first-ever OnePlus smartphone to house a periscope lens. Since OnePlus does not already have a smartphone camera with a periscope lens, we can turn to its sister company Oppo's Find X3 Pro and the Find X5 Pro to take a guess at the details of the lens. Doing this suggests that the OnePlus 10 Ultra might come with 5x optical zoom, as opposed to the 3.3x optical zoom we see on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The only other difference between the devices is expected to be a slightly improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor which may mark its debut in the coming months, and the use of Oppo's MariSilicon Imaging NPU. The OnePlus 10 Ultra is expected to see the light of day by the second half of this year.