OnePlus 10 Ultra could be the ultimate flagship from company, likely to launch in the second half of 2022

OnePlus only recently came out with its new flagship - the OnePlus 10 Pro. The device represents everything that the tech major has to offer in the premium smartphone segment. However, it now seems like OnePlus will try to one-up itself later this year, by launching a new OnePlus flagship phone that will come with the "Ultra" tag.

The possible effort has been mentioned in a new tweet by noted tipster Yogesh Brar. As per Brar, OnePlus is possibly working on a smartphone called the OnePlus 10 Ultra. He mentions that the future flagship phone by OnePlus will feature improved cameras and a faster processor. It may also employ MariSilicon, which we have seen on Oppo phones till now, to have an improved processing prowess.

Brar says that the phone will essentially highlight the extent of technology exchange between Oppo and OnePlus post their merger. The use of MariSilicon X NPU chipset on the OnePlus 10 Ultra will be proof of this. Oppo came out with its self-produced imaging chipset for the first time in December last year. We can now expect to see the technology on both premium phones from both Oppo and OnePlus.

In exchange for the MariSilicon X NPU, Oppo will be taking OnePlus' Hasselblad treatment for smartphone cameras. The company will then apply the same on its Oppo Find X5, due to launch later this year. Interestingly, Brar also hints at a timeline by when we can see the OnePlus 10 Ultra resulting from this interchange of smartphone technology.

Brar says that the OnePlus "Ultra" flagship will mark its debut in the second half of this year. The smartphone is currently undergoing validation and testing and could be finalised upon in the months to come.

It will be interesting to see how OnePlus manages to woo buyers with an ultra-premium offering in the market. The OnePlus 10 Pro is already out with several top-notch specifications. Highlights of these include a 48-megapixel Hasselblad camera, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and up to 12GB RAM. Its top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant currently costs CNY 5,299, or around Rs 61,500.

With the Ultra model though, we can expect OnePlus to go for the even higher price bracket, which coincides with the likes of the iPhone 13 Pro models and the yet-to-come Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra variant. How it manages to compete with them, remains to be seen.