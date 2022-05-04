OnePlus 10 Ultra is on its way, expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

OnePlus is reportedly working on another flagship phone. This year, OnePlus launched only one model in its flagship series, the OnePlus 10 Pro, which was a bit surprising. The company didn't announce the regular variant OnePlus 10 in any market. It is now being said that the Ultra model is in the making and will reportedly be launched later this year.

Tipster Yogesh Brar is claiming that the OnePlus 10 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, which will be based on TSMC's 4nm process. For your reference, the existing OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

The cited source claims that the company will be focusing more on camera with the Ultra model, apart from offering a high-end performance. While the details regarding the rear camera setup are currently under wraps, but the leaks so far suggest that the handset will use a periscope camera, which will be a first for OnePlus.

The rest of the features are currently unknown, but if the company is planning to launch the device, then we should be getting more details in the coming weeks. OnePlus isn't expected to offer a completely new design with the Ultra and it could just tweak the OnePlus 10 Pro design. Apart from the Ultra model, we could also witness the launch of the standard OnePlus 10 version, according to the tipster.

The cited source asserts that the OnePlus 10 could be announced with two chipset configurations. The device will reportedly pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, depending on the market. The tipster further claims that OnePlus is also working on new Nord phones that might come with MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and Snapdragon 888 chips. Apart from all this, it is also said to planning to launch a phone with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

It seems that OnePlus is going to have a busy year as the brand is also rumoured to launch phones like OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus Nord 3. As of now, there is no official confirmation on any of these OnePlus phones, so users are advised to take these details with a pinch of salt.