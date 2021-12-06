OnePlus 10 will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, confirms CEO Pete Lau

Reassuring OnePlus fans of the next flagship by the company, CEO Pete Lau has now confirmed that the OnePlus 10 series will come with the latest Qualcomm flagship processor. The information has been shared amid a flood of rumours around the upcoming OnePlus devices, and is an indication that OnePlus is all geared up to launch the new flagships sometime early next year.

For those unaware, we expect the OnePlus 10 series to mark its debut by end of January or early February next year. The launch timeline is expected for the company's home country, China. As for the global launch, OnePlus 10 may be introduced to the rest of the world sometime in March or April, following the regular launch timeline of the OnePlus flagship smartphones.

Naturally, there are a host of speculations around the next OnePlus smartphones on the Internet. The most stressed is that the OnePlus phones will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, Qualcomm's recently launched flagship processor for mobiles. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has now confirmed this.

In a post on Weibo, as spotted by PhoneArena, Lau stated that the new chipset will be included in the company's "next-generation new products." Note that Lau did not mention whether this would be the OnePlus 10 or the OnePlus 10 Pro. Though, since the next launch from the house of OnePlus will be of the OnePlus 10 series, we can be assured that one of the two or both smartphones will carry the much-awaited processor.

This is not the first time that OnePlus has hinted at the use of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on its upcoming phones. Back at the time of the chipset's launch, the company had confirmed that it would use the chipset on its new devices. Since the OnePlus 10 series will feature the best smartphone technology in the industry, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be among them in all probability.

Previous leaks have also hinted at 125W fast charging on the OnePlus 10 Pro. This might be in support for a 5000mAh battery under its hood. For display, the phone is likely to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Several renders have shown an interesting new camera setup on the upcoming OnePlus flagship. Likely to be powered by Hasselblad, the rear camera module is expected to house a triple camera setup with an LED flash in a neat squarish arrangement leaning towards one edge. At the front, there might be a punch-hole selfie shooter. OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to be available in Black, White and Grey colour options.