OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite coming to India on April 28, company confirms

OnePlus has finally confirmed the name of the phones that it will be launching on April 28. The company has revealed via its official Twitter handle that the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will arrive on the mentioned date. At the event, the brand will also unveil a new set of true wireless earphones that could be called OnePlus Buds Nord.

The brand has also dropped a teaser on Twitter that confirms that the upcoming OnePlus 10R will come with 80W and 150W fast charging support. This suggests that OnePlus will indeed announce two versions of 10R. The leaks have so far suggested one variant will have a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charge and the other one will offer a 5,000mAh unit, but with only 80W charge.

The handset will arrive with a boxy design and a triple rear camera setup. The company is teasing the OnePlus Ace in China with the same design. This suggests that the 10R could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace smartphone that is launching in China on April 21. So, we will get to know more about the OnePlus 10R days ahead of its India launch.