OnePlus 10R 5G with 150W SUPERVOOC will be India's fastest charging phone

The OnePlus 10R is making its official debut in India on April 28. After the successful launch of the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro, the premium OnePlus 10R brings a lot of high-end technologies with it. One of these is going to be the industry-leading superfast charging. The OnePlus 10R is going to come with a new and unique charging system called 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, which will make it the first smartphone in India to feature such a fast battery charging technology.

How fast? Extremely fast. According to OnePlus, when you charge the 10R with the bundled charger, they will see the battery in the phone go from 0 to 100 per cent in 17 minutes. And the company is touting this as one of the key features, particularly for those who are often on the move and are always short on time. So, what is 150W SUPERVOOC charging and how does it work? And will it impact the battery longevity of the phone? Let's take a closer look.

Fastest charging smartphone in India

OnePlus states that the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition is the fastest-ever charging seen on a phone in India. With the 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology, users will be able to charge the OnePlus 10R's 4500 mAh battery from zero to 70 per cent in just under 10 minutes. This means that one can get roughly a day's worth of battery life in just 10 minutes of charging.

The company also says that the OnePlus 10R will charge from zero to 100 per cent in just 17 minutes. To do so, users will need to enable the Rapid Charging Mode in the Battery section of the device.

Battery health and safety

The biggest concern with super-fast charging is around the battery health of the device. However, OnePlus is taking care of this with a bit of clever engineering. The company says the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition comes with a feature called the Battery Health Engine. The feature powers two key technologies -- Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology -- and both have been designed to extend the lifespan and preserve the capacity of the OnePlus 10R's battery.

With the Smart Battery Health Algorithm, the device can track and control the maximum charging current. This ensures that the charging speed is within a safe range to reduce the probability of dead lithium cells, thereby extending the battery's lifespan significantly.

The other technology used in the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition is called the Battery Healing Technology. The feature allows electrodes to be continuously repaired during charging cycles, thereby reducing the damage done to anodes and cathodes in the device's battery to preserve its capacity.

There are a bunch of other features introduced in the OnePlus 10R to ensure a faster and safer charging experience. There is a Dual Charge Pump wherein each of the two pumps charges the device at a 75W charging capacity. This is done to allow the OnePlus 10R to charge faster while ensuring reduced heat dissipation, greater efficiency, and enhanced safety.

The 10R also comes with a VFC trickle charging optimisation algorithm. It essentially improves the charging efficiency of the last 10 per cent of the OnePlus 10R's battery by adjusting the current and voltage. Lastly, there is a customised Smart Charging Chip that manages charging on the device and guarantees charging safety, by recognising the input current and voltage, then delivering an adaptable combination to the battery.

The fast-charging algorithms use data charging and heat data collected in real-time using the 13 temperature sensors in the phone.

To prove that these are not just big words and buzz words, OnePlus is relying on TUV Rheinland, a company that issues certificates for the safety and longevity of components and machines. OnePlus says that TUV Rheinland has certified the OnePlus 10R for safe fast charging.

Given that OnePlus has a big focus on charging, the OnePlus 10R 5G is going to be shipped with a bundled charger. And rather a specialized bundled charger.

The OnePlus 10R is shipped with a 160W SUPERVOOC fast charging adapter. This adapter comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable and charges the device with a maximum power of 20V/7.5A, which translates to 150W fast charging. The 160W SUPERVOOC charger also supports PPS and PD charging protocols - meaning it can also rapidly charge laptops, tablets, and mobile gaming consoles.

Other than the 150W Endurance Edition, the OnePlus 10R also comes in an 80W SUPERVOOC edition featuring a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged from 1-100% in 32 minutes. The OnePlus 10R will be equipped with an exclusive MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset that delivers exceptional performance.

You can click here to watch the livestream launch of the OnePlus 10R, which is going to be the new and fastest flagship from the company in its R series phones.