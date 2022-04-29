OnePlus 10R can be bought for Rs 36,999 starting May 4

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10R in India as its new premium Android smartphone in the R-series. The new OnePlus 10R comes with an industry-leading 150W SuperVOOC fast charging, making it the fastest charging smartphone in India. The company also launched an 80W fast charging variant in India for Rs 38,999. Customers can buy the OnePlus 10R in India starting May 4. OnePlus 10R's price in India gets further lower when you club the exclusive offers announced at the launch event.

Customers with an ICICI Bank or a Kotak Bank card can get a Rs 2,000 discount on the purchase of the OnePlus 10R on Amazon India or OnePlus.in. The bank offer brings the price down to Rs 36,999. The same offer can be applied to the higher storage options. The 80W SuperVOOC charging variant with 12GB + 256GB storage, which is priced at Rs 42,999, can be bought for Rs 40,999 using the card offer. Similarly, the 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition can be bought for Rs 41,999, down from its launch price of Rs 43,999.

The OnePlus 10R goes on sale starting May 4 via Amazon India, OnePlus.in, Croma and other popular retail channels. The 80W charging variant comes in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options, whereas the 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition can be bought with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The faster charging option is available in a single Sierra Black colour, whereas the 80W variant can be bought in Forest Green and Sierra Black colours.

OnePlus 10R specifications

The 10R features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate support and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. The display also comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. It is being offered in two battery and fast charging combinations. The 80W variant comes with a 5000 mAh battery, whereas the 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition comes with a 4500 mAh battery.

There is a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone has a 50MP main camera with OIS. Along with the main camera, you get an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The phone also has a 16MP front camera. OnePlus 10R runs Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12.1 out of the box.