OnePlus 10R design accidentally leaks on Amazon ahead of alleged India launch

Earlier this week, OnePlus announced its next event in India. The launch event will take place later this month, on April 28. During the upcoming event, the tech company is expected to launch several products, including the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, the Nord Buds (finally), and also another 10 series phone dubbed the OnePlus 10R. Notably, the company hasn't confirmed the upcoming products yet, but the latest teaser shows the coming of two phones and one earbud.

Ahead of the official launch, the OnePlus 10R accidentally appeared as an Amazon ad. It was first spotted by a Twitter user with username @rudransh116. The teaser shows the design of the upcoming smartphone for the very first time and it looks nothing like any of the existing OnePlus devices, which is great news.

The teaser ad shows the phone with three cameras on the back panel inside a square-shaped module. It includes a large sensor packed with two other sensors and an LED flash. The teaser also shows the device with a matte finished design, which we haven't seen in any of the recently launched OnePlus phones.

The alleged OnePlus 10R will succeed the 9R, which has been officially discontinued in the country after the launch of the 9RT. The phone is still available on Amazon at a price starting at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end version of the 9RT with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is listed at a price of Rs 37,999. The upcoming OnePlus 10R is expected to fall in a similar price segment.

OnePlus 10R specifications

Rumours and leaks have already revealed most of the details about the OnePlus 10R. The phone is expected to come packed with a 6.7-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. On the software front, it is said to run on Android 12-based OxygenOS custom skin out-of-the-box.

Under the hood, the phone is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is expected to come in two models -- one with a 4,500mAh battery and 150W fast charging support, while the second one with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W charge.

Some of the other key features of the upcoming OnePlus 10 series smartphone include -- stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.