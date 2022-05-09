OnePlus 10R gets new Oxygen OS 12 A.03 update days after launch

OnePlus 10R has received its first update in India already. The company launched its new premium smartphone in the R-series in April in multiple SKUs and storage configurations. The OnePlus 10R has now received the OxygenOS 12 A.03 update, which not only improves the overall performance but also fixes some bugs.

According to the patch log, the new OxygenOS 12 A.03 update for the OnePlus 10R optimises the power consumption in some scenarios and offers an improved user experience. The new Oxygen OS update also optimises the compatibility of OTG connection.

In addition to this, the latest Oxygen OS 12 update fixes a bunch of bugs and issues reported by users. OnePlus claims that the update has fixed an issue that caused some interruption when the device was connected to a computer to transfer large files. The update also fixes the occasional issue where the screen is displayed abnormally in Always-On Display mode. Lastly, the screen brightness issue after unlocking with the fingerprint scanner has also been fixed.

The new Oxygen OS update also brings some improved camera performance. OnePlus claims that the clarity of portrait photos taken by the rear main camera is better following the new update.

The update is being rolled out in phases. In case you have not received the latest update yet, we advise you to wait for a few days.

The OnePlus 10R price in India starts at Rs 38,999 for the 80W 8GB + 128GB variant. The 12GB RAM variant with 80W charging is priced at Rs 42,999. Those who want to experience 150W fast charging can opt for the 12GB + 256GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 43,999. The 150W variant packs a 4500 mAh battery, whereas the 80W variant comes with a bigger 5000 mAh battery.

In terms of specs, the 10R features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a flat frame design and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. It also comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS along with an 8MP ultrawide camera. There is also a 2MP sensor on the back. The phone has a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus 10R boots Android 12 out of the box. It is assured to get three major Android updates and four years of security support.