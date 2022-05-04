OnePlus 10R goes on sale today in India: Check price, offers, specifications

OnePlus 10R goes on sale starting today in India. The new premium smartphone in the OnePlus R-series was launched last week in India. The USP of the OnePlus 10R is its fast-charging technology, among others. OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 10R is the fastest charging smartphone in India.

The OnePlus 10R is available for purchase in two different SKUs. One of the two battery options comes with a 5000 mAh cell that supports 80W fast charging out of the box. This variant charges the phone from 1 to 100 per cent in about 32 minutes. The other variant, which OnePlus calls the 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition, comes with a 4500 mAh battery. With the 150W adapter bundled inside the box, the phone charges from one to 100 per cent in about 17 minutes.

The OnePlus 10R also packs a 5nm-based MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, which has been specially custom-tuned for the phone. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The screen is flat and comes with thin bezels around it. The phone also has a 120Hz refresh rate screen and a 720Hz touch sampling rate.

On the back, the OnePlus 10R has a triple-camera setup. There is a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera.

OnePlus 10R boots Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of Oxygen OS 12.1 on top. The company has promised to roll out three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

Coming to the price, the OnePlus 10R 80W variant comes in two storage configurations. The base 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 38,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 42,999. The OnePlus 10R 80W variant comes in two colours -Sierra Black and Forest Green.

The OnePlus 10R 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition comes in a single 12GB + 256GB storage option. It is priced at Rs 43,999 and comes in a single Sierra Black colour option.

Customers can buy the OnePlus 10R on Amazon India, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus Stores. The phone will be available for purchase from 12 pm on the said platforms. As part of the launch offer, customers who buy the OnePlus 10R using their ICICI Bank card can claim a Rs 2,000 discount.