OnePlus 10R launch in India on April 28: Everything you need to know

OnePlus is gearing up for the OnePlus 10R launch in India on April 28. The company has confirmed that the OnePlus Ace will debut as the OnePlus 10R in India. The new premium smartphone under the OnePlus R-series will be launched at the OnePlus "More Power to You" launch event on April 28 alongside the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds.

Ahead of the official launch, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus 10R Specifications and Features

OnePlus has confirmed some of the key OnePlus 10R specifications and features ahead of the launch. For starters, the phone will debut with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. The chipset has received some customisation specifically for the OnePlus 10R to offer better performance and efficiency.

In addition to this, OnePlus has confirmed that the 10R will launch in India in two different charging options. The device will come with 150W SuperVOOC charging and 80W fast charging variants. The 150W SuperVOOC charging variant is expected to get a 4500 mAh battery, whereas the 80W fast charging variant could get a 5000 mAh battery.

The phone will also launch in two colours - Green and Black. It will sport a rectangular camera module on the back for the triple-camera setup. The OnePlus 10R camera setup will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with support for optical image stabilisation. It will be accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone will debut with a 16MP front camera sensor. The front camera will be placed inside a hole-punch display cutout, which is now located at the top centre.



OnePlus 10R will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The screen will support a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also come with a Full HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

We can expect the phone to launch in India with 8GB and 12GB of RAM along with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is also expected to run Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 out of the box.

Regarding the price, the 80W charging variant could be priced at around Rs 35,000. The 150W charging variant could launch in India for around Rs 40,000.

Alongside the OnePlus 10R, the company will also launch the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G as its most affordable Nord series smartphone. It will come with a 64MP triple-camera setup, a 5000 mAh battery and Oxygen OS 12.1 out of the box.

The company will also expand its Nord lineup with the launch of the Nord Buds in India. The Nord Buds are confirmed to feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers and offer up to 30 hours of juice with the charging case.