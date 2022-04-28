OnePlus 10R launched in India: Price, key features, everything else you need to know

OnePlus 10R launched in India is the new premium smartphone from the company in its R-series. The premium Android smartphone comes as a successor to the OnePlus 9RT. The OnePlus 10R is claimed to be the fastest charging smartphone in India with its SuperVOOC Endurance Edition, which charges the phone from zero to 100 per cent in 17 minutes.

Other than the innovative fast charging technology, the OnePlus 10R comes with some top-of-the-line hardware in its price range. Here's a look at the OnePlus 10R specifications, best features, price in India and other details.

OnePlus 10R Specifications

Display: The OnePlus 10R sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen has a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and supports a 720Hz touch sampling rate. It has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and comes with HDR10+ certification.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC with Mali-G610 GPU.



Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging/ 5000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging.

RAM: 8GB/ 12GB RAM

Storage: 128GB/ 256GB

Rear camera: The OnePlus 10R has a triple-camera setup. There is a 50MP main camera with OIS. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

Front camera: 16MP

Software: Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12.1 out of the box.

OnePlus 10R: Top Features

- The USP of the OnePlus 10R is its fast charging support. The 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition can charge from zero to 100 per cent in 17 minutes. In 10 minutes, the phone will charge from zero to 70 per cent.



- The 150W charging variant comes with a Battery Health Engine that powers two key technologies designed to extend the lifespan, and preserve the capacity of, the OnePlus 10R's battery. The Smart Battery Health Algorithm can track and control the maximum charging current and ensure it stays within a safe range to reduce the probability of dead lithium cells, thereby extending the battery's lifespan significantly. Battery Health Technology allows electrodes to be continuously repaired during charging cycles, reducing the damage done to anodes and cathodes in the device's battery to preserve its capacity.

- The 80W charging variant can charge from 1 to 100 per cent in 32 minutes.

- The OnePlus 10R comes with a 3D Passive Cooling System featuring a 4,100 mm2 vapour chamber.

- The HyperBoost Gaming Engine comes with a General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabiliser that is designed to offer a more stable and responsive gaming experience.

- The OnePlus 10R gets a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS. The camera supports the Image Clarity Engine to significantly reduce the time delay between pressing the shutter button in the Camera application and the device capturing and processing a shot in Nightscape mode.

- OnePlus 10R's 6.7 AMOLED display can switch between 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz depending on the content being consumed to preserve battery life.

- The 10R boots Oxygen OS 12.1 out of the box. It will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

OnePlus 10R price in India

The OnePlus 10R has been launched with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. The 80W charging variant is available in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options in Forest Green and Sierra Black colours. These two variants are priced at Rs 38,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively.

The 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition is priced at Rs 43,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB storage option in Sierra Black colour. The OnePlus 10R goes on sale starting May 4 via Amazon India, OnePlus.in and retail stores.