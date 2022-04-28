OnePlus 10R launched in India with 150W SuperVOOC charging, Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC: Price, specifications

OnePlus 10R has been launched in India. The premium Android smartphone in the OnePlus R-series has been launched as a successor to the OnePlus 9RT. The OnePlus 10R's USP is its 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support that can charge the phone from zero to 100 per cent in 17 minutes.

The OnePlus 10R is the fastest charging smartphone in India, according to the company. With the 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition, the phone's 4500 mAh battery can charge from zero to 70 per cent in 10 minutes.

The company has also launched an 80W SuperVOOC fast charging variant of the OnePlus 10R, which comes with a 5000 mAh battery. There is also a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC under the hood. OnePlus claims that the chipset takes gaming performance further with 20 per cent improved GPU performance over the MediaTek Dimensity 8000, along with 25% improved power efficiency over previous MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. Furthermore, the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max delivers 80 per cent improved AI performance thanks to its dedicated AI processor the MediaTek APU 580.

The OnePlus 10R features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The screen has a Full HD+ resolution along with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The device also has a 720Hz touch sampling rate and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display.

For optics, there is a triple-camera setup on the back. The OnePlus 10R camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera sensor. For selfies, the 10R has a 16MP front camera sensor. Lastly, the phone boots Oxygen OS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. The phone is promised to get three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

The OnePlus 10R has been launched with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. The 80W charging variant is available in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options in Forest Green and Sierra Black colours. These two variants are priced at Rs 38,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively.

The 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition is priced at Rs 43,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB storage option in Sierra Black colour. The OnePlus 10R goes on sale starting May 4 via Amazon India, OnePlus.in and retail stores.