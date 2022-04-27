OnePlus 10R Lite is reportedly in works, may come with Mediatek Dimensity 8100 chip

OnePlus is gearing up to announce two phones in India on April 28. One of them is the OnePlus 10R which is all set to arrive with up to 150W fast charging support. Now, a new OnePlus phone has been spotted on TENNA certification site, which is believed to be the OnePlus 10R lite smartphone. This could be possible considering the brand has been launching Lite versions of some phones.

For instance, OnePlus first launched the Nord series and then also took the wraps off the OnePlus Nord CE phones at a more affordable price. It is now planning to announce the toned-down version of this device, which will be called OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. It is set to arrive on April 28. Coming back to the OnePlus 10R Lite, the listing suggests that this one could draw power from a Mediatek Dimensity 8100 chipset.

If this turns out to be true, then this will be the second phone from OnePlus with the same chip. The Mediatek Dimensity 1800 is also powering the recently launched OnePlus Ace smartphone. The alleged phone is listed on TENNA with PGZ110 model number. The listing further suggests that it could have a 4,590mAh battery under the hood. The company might provide support for 65W fast charging.

The renders show that this one will also lack an Alert Slider, which is something that OnePlus is trying to limit to high-end phones. The device will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, instead of an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will reportedly offer an LCD display that will be 6.59-inches in size. It will likely operate at Full HD+ resolution.

The listing further suggests that we could see a triple camera system at the back of the OnePlus 10R Lite. It could include a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera.

If the company is planning to launch the OnePlus 10R Lite, then it will likely be priced lower than the original 10R smartphone. While the price of this device will be revealed officially on April 28, the OnePlus 10R is expected to cost less than Rs 40,000 in India. Tipster Yogesh Brar has suggested that 10R will cost Rs 38,999, which will be the price for the base 8GB RAM + 128GBs storage model. The base model will have 80W fast charging support, similar to the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone.