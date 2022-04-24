OnePlus 10R price in India could be surprisingly lower than the OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus Ace was launched earlier this week in China. The premium Android smartphone is confirmed to make its India debut in the form of the OnePlus 10R on April 28. The Ace, aka the OnePlus 10R, has multiple USPs, including support for 150W fast charging, a Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, etc. Despite packing some premium hardware, OnePlus has launched the Ace in China for as low as CNY 2499 (roughly Rs 29,500).

Immediately after the launch, the first question that popped into my mind was: "What would be the price of the OnePlus 10R in India?" The Ace comes in four storage options in China. The base model is priced at CNY 2499 (roughly Rs 29,500) and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also an 8GB + 256GB storage option, which is priced at 2699 (roughly Rs 31,700). The company also launched two 12GB RAM options with 256GB and 512GB storage options for CNY 2999 (roughly Rs 35,400) and CNY 3499 (roughly Rs 41,300).

Based on previous launches, it can be safe to speculate about the price of the India variant based on the device's price tag in China. The price difference between the two countries is typically a few thousand rupees.

In this case, it would be safe to expect that the base model of the OnePlus 10R will launch in India for under Rs 35,000. Yes, the price will be lower than the OnePlus 9RT's launch price of Rs 42,999. It will also be lower than the OnePlus 9R's launch price of Rs 39,999 in India.



The company is expected to offer the device's 150W charging variant in two or maybe even three storage options. The base model will offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. We might also see an 8GB + 256GB storage option sitting below the top-end 12GB + 256GB storage variant. If the base model is indeed priced at Rs 34,999, the 8GB + 256GB model could be priced at around Rs 37,999 and the 12GB RAM variant could be priced at Rs 41,999 in India. The 80W charging variant will, of course, be even more affordable than the 150W charging variant. OnePlus will announce the pricing and availability details of the 10R at the launch event on April 28. Fortunately, the wait is not going to be too long as we are only a few days away from the launch event.

OnePlus 10R specifications

The OnePlus Ace will debut in India as the OnePlus 10R. The India variant is teased to come with 80W fast charging and 150W fast charging options. This is unlike the China variant where only the 150W SuperVOOC fast charging variant is available with a 5000 mAh battery. In India, the 80W variant could pack a 5000 mAh battery, whereas the 150W charging variant could pack a 4500 mAh battery.

The 10R will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. It will come with a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone features a 50MP main camera sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

The device will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support and 720Hz touch sampling rate. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera. The India variant will boot Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 out of the box.