OnePlus 10R with Dimensity 9000 expected to be launched by the end of 2022

OnePlus is speculated to launch the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro in the global markets in April. The smartphones have only been released in China. A fresh report reveals that OnePlus is also gearing up to launch the successor to the 9R, dubbed OnePlus 10R. The purported smartphone may not be launched in April alongside the primary OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro, but may arrive by the end of 2022.

As per the Android Central report, OnePlus may not opt for a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor but opt for MediaTek Dimensity chipset for the OnePlus 10R. The report notes that the OnePlus 10R will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000. OnePlus had previously used the MediaTek Dimensity in the OnePlus Nord 2. The report also leaked some of the key specifications of the smartphone and the expected price of the smartphone.

OnePlus 10R: Expected price and launch date

If reports are to be believed, the OnePlus 10R with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 will be priced lower than the OnePlus 9R. The smartphone could be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 for the base variant. It is expected to arrive by the end of Q2 2022. The company might exclusively launch the device in China and India.

OnePlus 10R: Specifications

Nothing much about the specifications of the OnePlus 10R has been revealed so far, other than the fact that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000. Apart from the processor, the smartphone may feature an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The processor may be coupled with 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. We will update as and when we get more information about the OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus currently sells the OnePlus 9R in India for Rs 39,999. You can get the phone for Rs 36,999 after discounts on e-commerce platforms. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G with upgraded Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU with upto 8GB of RAM.