OnePlus 10T 5G design renders leaked, to feature OnePlus 10 Pro's camera module layout

OnePlus 10T 5G design renders have leaked. The new premium Android smartphone from OnePlus is expected to launch in the coming weeks. OnePlus 10T 5G launch date has not been officially announced at the time of writing this. Meanwhile, tipster OnLeaks and SmartPrix have leaked the design renders of the phone.

The leaked OnePlus 10T 5G design renders suggest that the phone will share a lot of design elements with the higher-end flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. The rear camera module design is, more or less, similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. It has a kitchen stove-like camera sensor placement. The camera module blends into the plastic frame for a more seamless design.

OnePlus 10T 5G will be the first T-series smartphone after the OnePlus 8T, which was launched in 2020. OnLeaks claims that the phone will launch in two colourways - Green and Black.

The front of the device will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It will sport a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. According to reports, the device will feature a 32MP front camera.

The rear camera module will house a 50MP main camera, a 16MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone will pack a 4800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging out of the box.

Under the hood, the phone will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The chipset is expected to launch with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The device is expected to run Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 out of the box. As mentioned above, the company has not confirmed any details about the launch of the phone. We can expect the OnePlus 10T 5G India launch date to be announced very soon. The company is expected to host the launch event in July.