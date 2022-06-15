OnePlus 10T 5G design renders, specifications leaked, could come without Hasselblad cameras

OnePlus 10T 5G design renders have leaked online. The premium smartphone will be the second smartphone in the OnePlus 10 series after the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. Rumours suggest that the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone, which is codenamed Project Ovaltine, could also launch as the OnePlus 10 5G. While we wait for some more clarity on that front, a new report has now revealed the design renders and specifications of the OnePlus 10T 5G.

MySmartPrice claims that OnePlus is yet to fix the marketing name of its upcoming flagship smartphone. The device will go into production in July. Citing tipster Yogesh Brar, the report also revealed the OnePlus 10T 5G's specifications and design renders. Brar claims that the design will be finalised by the end of this month.

If the leaked OnePlus 10T 5G design render is true, then the phone will be very similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, especially the camera module design. However, there are two major changes. One, there is no Hasselblad branding, which means that the 10T 5G, like the OnePlus 10R, will not feature Hasselblad-tuned cameras. Second, the LED flash module's position has been swapped with the lens above it.

Brar also claims that the OnePlus 10T 5G will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. There will be an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the phone will have a 16MP front camera sensor.

At the front, there will be a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cutout at the top centre. The phone will also sport a flat display with thin bezels. Under the hood, the 10T 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will come with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options.

The phone will pack a 4800 mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging out of the box. Lastly, the OnePlus 10T 5G will boot Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12.