OnePlus 10T 5G first impressions: The return of OnePlus T series

While OnePlus 10 Pro is more about offering the best flagship camera performance, the newly launched OnePlus 10T is primarily about the performance. That's exactly what a company executive said during a pre-launch press briefing when asked how it plans to position the OnePlus 10 Pro and the 10T. But that doesn't mean the OnePlus 10T is any less in terms of camera performance. Note: this one isn't a result of OnePlus and Hasselblad's partnership like the 10 Pro.

I have been using the OnePlus 10T for the last two days and clicking lots of photos around New York City. My initial impressions: the OnePlus 10T does a pretty good job in almost all lightning conditions. The phone was also able to manage the tricky lighting of Times Square. The detailing, in most instances, is spot on and the colours also look Instagram worthy, in other words vibrant.

Two days, of course, isn't enough to understand the cameras well. So, I would need to use the cameras of the OnePlus 10T bit more extensively to share the final verdict. So, stay tuned.

The performance

Now, coming to the what OnePlus 10T actually stands for the performance (as the company claims). This is the first OnePlus phone with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The flagship chipset together with 120hz screen refresh rate offer an impressive multimedia experience. The touch response is also great. The scrolling and the gestures feel extremely smooth. Switching between apps also feels like a breeze.

The screen is another plus point of the OnePlus 10T. I watched the entire season of Never Have I Ever on Netflix during the 15 hours flight to NYC and the visuals looks quite vibrant and colours pretty good. The OnePlus 10T also offers great viewing angle, like any other phone at this price point. But what is even better is that the screen appears to be this good even under the blazing sun. I didn't face any issue reading the routes Google Maps shared during my walk around Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Now, since I use the iPhone 13 Pro as my primary phone, I don't really like cluttered software that most Android phones these days offer. Thankfully, the OnePlus 10T is different. The phone currently runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. OnePlus, though, has confirmed to upgrade the 10T to its next generation OS OxygenOS 13 by later this year. The exact timeline hasn't been revealed yet. The company has officially announced OxygenOS 13 software but hasn't revealed too many details yet.

Besides the 16GB RAM and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the 10T has done another first for itself. The newly launched OnePlus 10T comes with support for 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The company claims that the 150W SUPERVOOC charger can charger the 10T's 4800mAh battery from 1 to 100 per cent in just 19minutes. I will share more details of the battery and overall performance in the full review next week.

The design

The OnePlus 10T may seem like the 10 Pro in photos but the new model is slightly more polished. Both the rear and front panel include Gorilla Glass 5 protection but that still doesn't add to the weight much. The OnePlus 10T is a well-balanced phone and feels quite light in the hands. It is easy to use the phone with one hand and feels quite sturdy. The 10T also feels compact despite sporting a large 6.7-inch display.

The phone comes in two colours Jade Green and Moonstone black. Both look quite good overall, but I do feel that if the rear panel offered matte finish instead of glossy finish, I would have liked it even better. I personally do not like phones that are shiny but surely there are people who love such designs. So, no complaints.

The rear panel includes a large square shaped camera module with 3 large sensors sitting on it. In the middle of the rear panel sits the OnePlus logo. On the front, the 10T includes a punch hole in the top-middle and it's quite large.

Overall, the OnePlus 10T looks premium and classy for the price.

OnePlus 10T first impressions

So far, the OnePlus 10T 5G looks like a good option not just on paper but also in reality.

In my two days of using the phone, I found the 10T to be a capable device to handle multitasking and a good option for content creators. The phone captures pretty good photos in most lighting situations with good amount of details and almost accurate colours. The screen also offers a smooth experience and looks vibrant in almost all lighting situations.

Well, it is too early to say if OnePlus 10T is the best phone in its price segment, but the initial impressions show it is surely one of the best.

The full review of the OnePlus 10T on India Today Tech will be out next week. Stay tuned!

