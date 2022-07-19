OnePlus 10T 5G India launch date and price leaked, to launch with 16GB RAM

OnePlus 10T 5G India launch date has been tipped again. A new report claims that the new premium Android smartphone from OnePlus will debut in August. It was previously reported that the OnePlus 10T India launch date will be between July 25 and August 1.

The company has not confirmed the official launch date of the 10T 5G. Meanwhile, a MobileTalks report, citing PassionateGeekz, claims that the OnePlus 10T 5G will launch in India on August 3. The tipster further claims that the phone will launch in Jade green and Moonstone black.

OnePlus will launch a 16GB RAM variant of the 10T 5G in Moonstone black. The Jade Green variant, on the other hand, will launch with 8GB/ 12GB of RAM along with 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 10T price in India will start at Rs 49,999. The company is said to bundle a Rs 1,500 card offer, which will bring the price down to Rs 48,499. The device will go on sale within the same week of its launch via Amazon India, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, etc.

The OnePlus 10T 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will pack a 4800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. The device will also sport a triple-camera setup on the back. Unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, the phone will not come with an alert slider or Hasselblad-tuned cameras. The 10T 5G will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera sensor. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front camera.

The 10T 5G will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It will have a hole-punch cutout at the top centre and a 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone will run Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12.1 out of the box.